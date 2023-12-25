Women from Konya attach most importance to breasts and nose.

#Women #Konya #attach #importance #breasts #nose

Aesthetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Specialist Mehmet Öztan has been operating in his branch for 15 years.

Noting that there has been a serious interest and interest in the field of aesthetics, especially recently, due to the influence of social media and visual media, he also underlined that illegal businesses have increased and that attention should be paid.

“WOMEN FROM KONYA HAVE MOST BREAST AND NOSE AESTHETICS”

Noting that the interest of Konya women in aesthetics has increased, Öztan said, “KAmong surgical procedures, Italian women are most interested in breast and nose surgeries. “There is a serious demand for botox and filler applications in non-surgical aesthetic procedures,” he said.

“ATTENTION MUST BE CAREFUL ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED INSTITUTIONS!”

Making a statement to Ayşegül Mıhoğlugil from BBN News, Öztan noted that fillers and botox applications are performed by many unauthorized institutions. Öztan underlined that only physicians can perform these procedures and said, “Unfortunately, filler and botox applications are performed by unauthorized institutions and units. The number of these companies is also increasing. Even though we warn and inform about this every time, unconscious operations are growing like an avalanche. It has now become a situation that requires intervention.

Because serious problems began to occur in businesses that were carried out in unauthorized places and were not carried out by physicians, and the people who performed them were not physicians. The most common of these are allergic reactions and paralysis. In fact, losses may even occur in the future as a result of these practices. The situation shows this. Serious precautions need to be taken for this. The doctor you visit must first have a sign on the door. And this place must have a license issued by the health directorate. The physician must hang his license anywhere in the clinic. “You can safely go to such places and have the procedure done.” he said.

“THERE IS NO APPLICATION CALLED LIP VITAMIN”

Emphasizing that botox is administered under the name of lip vitamin in unauthorized establishments, Öztan said, “Lip filler is one of the most common procedures performed especially in salons, hairdressers and tattoo parlors. However, citizens do not know this as lip filler. Because the other party touts it as a lip vitamin. If someone tells you to make a lip vitamin, walk away. Because it’s not vitamins, it’s filling. There is absolutely no such thing as a lip vitamin. The procedure to be performed as a vitamin is definitely lip filler. You don’t even know what kind of product he uses. It is not so difficult to access the product anymore. Filling products can even be sold on the internet. “There needs to be a serious ban on this because these are medical products,” he said.