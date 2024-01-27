Women live longer than men. What are the explanations

#Women #live #longer #men #explanations

Over time, experts have noticed that the rate of development of the frontal lobe of the brain, responsible for assessing risks and making decisions, is slower in men than in women. This could explain the greater involvement of men in risky situations, such as accidents or acts of violence, which are more common among them. This difference may also contribute to the adoption of dangerous consumption habits, such as smoking or alcohol consumption, which are more common in men than in women.

The diseases that women get are less dangerous

Photo source: Pixabay

Experts who study differences in life expectancy between the sexes have noted that although women live longer on average than men, they are not necessarily healthier. They tend to have more episodes of illness and spend more time under medical care than men.

This highlights the morbidity and mortality paradox, where women are more prone to chronic diseases such as arthritis or migraines, which are not fatal. Conversely, men are more susceptible to serious cardiovascular disease, a fact explained in part by their hormonal makeup and lifestyle habits.

Neglect of health and lack of regular doctor visits contribute to this disparity. Factors such as obesity, lack of physical activity, high cholesterol and blood pressure levels, smoking and excessive alcohol consumption increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

When it comes to cancer, men are more at risk than women, with one in two men likely to develop cancer in their lifetime, compared to one in three women. This difference can be attributed to genetic and lifestyle factors.

Also Read:  AIRJP Tagman returns to Reunion

A study from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health found that smoking, more common in men, is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease and lung cancer.

Women pay more attention to mental health

These differences are primarily due to the fact that women typically have a larger social circle and more social connections than men. A previous study conducted at Brigham Young University showed that people who have strong social relationships have a 50% lower risk of death than those who isolate themselves.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

More than 1,000 things are placed in the gift exchange cabinets during the holidays; what gifts do people get rid of the most?
More than 1,000 things are placed in the gift exchange cabinets during the holidays; what gifts do people get rid of the most?
Posted on
Mick Harren breathes new life into unreleased songs by André Hazes
Mick Harren breathes new life into unreleased songs by André Hazes
Posted on
The game between FC Basel and YB in the live ticker
The game between FC Basel and YB in the live ticker
Posted on
16 things you should know about “Long Covid” (Long Covid)
16 things you should know about “Long Covid” (Long Covid)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News