Women suffer worse from fall accidents

According to the chief physician Mikael Sandström Every year around 70,000 people seek medical care after slip and fall accidents, that’s about seven out of ten patients, writes TV4.

Fractures affect older women more often than men, this is due to menopause when estrogen levels decrease, leading to osteoporosis.

As we age, the sense of balance deteriorates, which increases the risk of falling, so it is good for everyone to train strength and balance. The risk of falling can also be increased by blood pressure medication, impaired vision and neurological diseases.

Some die

Falling accidents can cause many injuries, the most common being hip fractures, wrist fractures and shoulder injuries, but they can also lead to premature death.

According to Mikael Sandström, around 40 percent do not live long after suffering a hip fracture.

“Two out of five people do not live two years after a hip fracture. We have approximately 17,000 operations of that nature per year in the country,” he tells TV4.

Although snow increases the risk of slipping outdoors, it is more common for people to fall at home, especially the elderly. If you fall, you should lie down and feel if you are in pain anywhere before getting up.

Mikael Sandström says you should remove things you might trip over at home and have spikes on your shoes when it’s slippery outside, writes TV4.

