Women’s Column – Rabies Campaign Camp By veterinary students at Chulalongkorn University

#Womens #Column #Rabies #Campaign #Camp #veterinary #students #Chulalongkorn #University

Rabies It is a life-threatening disease. Which is the most important and easiest way to prevent rabies? “Preventing our pets from coming into contact with animals with unknown history and at risk of disease,” including “vaccinating to make our animals immune to disease,” which is something that should be done together.

Last Sunday, January 14, 2024, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Chulalongkorn University by the “Anti Rabies Club” together with “Rai Khing Municipality, Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom Province” organized the “Rabies Prevention Campaign No. 1/2023” to vaccinate dogs and cats against rabies. and provide knowledge about rabies to animal farmers in Rai Khing Municipality, Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom Province

This activity, the Anti Rabies Club has organized continuously for more than 30 years because the club realizes that the most important and easiest way to prevent rabies is “immunizing our pets through vaccination. regularly,” with this year having “Miss Chutikarn Kittisunthornphisan”, a 3rd year student, is the project leader, with “Asst. Prof. Dr. Tildis Rungruangkitkrai” is the club’s advisor. And there are two joint project advisors, namely “Assoc. Prof. Dr. Channarong Rodkham and Asst. Prof. Dr. Juthamas Benchanirat”

This project has approximately 150 Chula veterinary students from year 1 to year 6 participating in activities under close student supervision by 13 veterinary faculty members, which provides rabies vaccinations, physical examinations, and deworming medication. Including providing knowledge and understanding about pet care and rabies prevention to villagers within the community. Total number: 694

This activity was made possible by cooperation, coordination, and facilitation. and support in various fields including location, food, equipment, and various medical supplies From Rai Khing Municipality, Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom Province, Mr. Amnuay Phummala, Advisor to the Mayor of Rai Khing City and Public Health Division officials Rai Khing Municipality, especially from all village health volunteers who help coordinate with the community smoothly.

In addition, the club also receives support from generous adults in many departments. that helped make this activity move more smoothly As the following names

1) Wetville Animal Hospital (Wetville Company Limited)

2) little spider pet shop

3) 88th Anniversary Fund, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

4) Lactasoy Company Limited

5) Boon Rawd Brewery Company Limited

6) RV representative group Chula Savings Cooperative and Student Shop

Hope that the social volunteer activities of the students of the Anti Rabies Club It will be a small gear. that joins in coordinating work with other agencies Until it becomes a big picture in reducing the problem of the outbreak of rabies in the community.

Doctor Ohm

Assistant Professor, Veterinarian Dr. Tildis Rungruangkitkrai

Department of Anatomy Public Relations and Corporate Image Department

Faculty of Veterinary Medicine Chulalongkorn University