WOMEN’S FOOTBALL – Yfomac signs with an American partner

Anjara Rafalimanana, founder of Yfomac (à dr), and Yannick Davidson CEO of NBP

The year is off to a good start. The Yfomac partnership extends all over the world. In addition to local and European partners, Yfomac Initiatives and Next Best Player are joining forces to propel women’s football to new heights. The first exclusively female football school in Madagascar, and Next Best Player (NBP), an American company based in Texas and New York, announced on December 29 their strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the field of women’s football in Africa. NBP, a renowned Web3 sports center, is committed to supporting athletes in their quest to achieve new goals.

By combining their efforts, Yfomac and NBP seek to provide new opportunities to encourage and promote the talent of girls’ soccer. NBP is an online platform that will allow players to create their athlete profile, and promote their talent and visibility on a global scale. The founder of Yfomac Initiatives, Ny Anjara Rafalimanana who currently plays at the Williamsburg International Football Club (WIFC) in Brooklyn, New York, expressed her satisfaction with this innovative alliance,

“This collaboration represents a first for women’s football. “We are delighted to partner with Next Best Player to provide unprecedented opportunities for young female players, helping them connect with football stakeholders around the world.” Yannick Davidson Vossah, President and CEO of the NBP, declared that “Our goal is to give each young athlete the tools necessary to shine and write their story. By joining forces with Yfomac Initiatives, we aspire to create a significant impact on the world of women’s football.

Serge Rasanda