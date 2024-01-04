WOMEN’S FOOTBALL – Yfomac signs with an American partner

Anjara Rafalimanana, founder of Yfomac (à dr), and Yannick Davidson CEO of NBP

The year is off to a good start. The Yfomac partnership extends all over the world. In addition to local and European partners, Yfomac Initiatives and Next Best Player are joining forces to propel women’s football to new heights. The first exclusively female football school in Madagascar, and Next Best Player (NBP), an American company based in Texas and New York, announced on December 29 their strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the field of women’s football in Africa. NBP, a renowned Web3 sports center, is committed to supporting athletes in their quest to achieve new goals.

By combining their efforts, Yfomac and NBP seek to provide new opportunities to encourage and promote the talent of girls’ soccer. NBP is an online platform that will allow players to create their athlete profile, and promote their talent and visibility on a global scale. The founder of Yfomac Initiatives, Ny Anjara Rafalimanana who currently plays at the Williamsburg International Football Club (WIFC) in Brooklyn, New York, expressed her satisfaction with this innovative alliance,

“This collaboration represents a first for women’s football. “We are delighted to partner with Next Best Player to provide unprecedented opportunities for young female players, helping them connect with football stakeholders around the world.” Yannick Davidson Vossah, President and CEO of the NBP, declared that “Our goal is to give each young athlete the tools necessary to shine and write their story. By joining forces with Yfomac Initiatives, we aspire to create a significant impact on the world of women’s football.

Also Read:  Yamamoto vows to fight alongside Ohtani for Dodgers titles

Serge Rasanda

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Four people swept away by flood
Four people swept away by flood
Posted on
A total of 4,686 foreign offenders deported in 2023, according to Interior
A total of 4,686 foreign offenders deported in 2023, according to Interior
Posted on
New things have come to light about the Russian robot plane that flew into Poland
New things have come to light about the Russian robot plane that flew into Poland
Posted on
New Russian tanks appeared in Zaporizhia. They provide “good quality sound”
New Russian tanks appeared in Zaporizhia. They provide “good quality sound”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News