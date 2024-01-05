Women’s handball BL: Six small finals await us – FTC coach

#Womens #handball #small #finals #await #FTC #coach

All matches are decisive for Allan Heine’s team (Photo: EHF)

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungary does not have an easy task in the Women’s Handball Champions League. In Group B, with six rounds to go, they are in sixth place among the eight teams with seven points. Vipers, Krim Ljubljana and Rapid Bucuresti also have seven points, and these four teams are 4th to 7th. shares a position. Since only the first six from the group stage advance, the green and whites face a very difficult task ahead.

“We will have six more small finals in the group Heiné is quoted in the EHF article. – Every match is crucial for us, there is no room for mistakes. Of course, there won’t be a team that wins all its matches, because the fight is very intense and because this group is balanced. There is virtually no room for error.”

Ferencváros will play against Ikast in the 9th round on Sunday.

“The team unity is great, we are like a family and that is the main component of our revival. The players are hungry for success again and I believe they will finish what they started.”

“First of all, we have to shake off the dust and look at what we can do better compared to previous games” – added Heine, whose team has performed perfectly in the championship so far, winning 11 out of 11 meetings, also defeating the great rival Győr.

“If we win against Ikast, we will be in a better position, now they are only three points ahead of us. Every win is important and crucial.”

STANDING OF WOMEN’S HANDBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP B 1. Esbjerg 8 7 – 1 259–240 +19 14 2. Metz 8 6 – 2 281–229 +52 12 3. Ikast 8 5 – 3 282–259 +23 10 4. Vipers 8 3 1 4 257–235 +22 7 5. Ljubljana 8 3 1 4 232–223 +9 7 6. FTC 8 3 1 4 231–239 –8 7 7. Rapid Bucuresti 8 3 1 4 214–233 –19 7 8. Lubin 8 – – 8 187–285 –98 0