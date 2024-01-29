Women’s health before and after bariatric surgery is studied in a new thesis

#Womens #health #bariatric #surgery #studied #thesis

In what ways can bariatric surgery improve women’s health?

– When I was introduced to obesity surgery, I realized that the surgery leads to tangible differences in the body in addition to weight loss and reduced risk of co-morbidities such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Hormones and neurotransmitters change and sex hormones return to normal with improved fertility and reduced hyperandrogenism (male hair and central abdominal fat) as a result. Reduced weight and load also leads to the ability to exercise and be active and to manage diet in a healthy way. Several women have also described that their relationships have improved because they themselves feel better.

For what reasons do women seek bariatric surgery?

– The women in my studies have mainly expressed a desire to live a healthy life where they can be part of society. Many had already suffered from co-morbidities and wished to get rid of them out of concern for the consequences of the diseases. They also had a strong desire to be active parents and good role models for the children. The women often had difficulty conceiving and had hopes that bariatric surgery would improve fertility.

– The pressure to be good mothers and women and at the same time deal with the risks of obesity, could perhaps explain why around eighty percent of those who apply for obesity surgery are women, even though obesity affects men and women to approximately the same extent.

Are there any results in the study that have surprised you?

– Several of the women told us that they were treated differently because of obesity, especially in the workplace, and that they were treated significantly better after losing weight. Something else that surprised me was that many women experienced an identity crisis after the surgery and the weight loss. They had difficulty handling the new identity as normal weight and felt guilty about betraying the group they previously belonged to, by now having switched to “the other team” (those of normal weight).