Women’s slalom in Lienz | Now in the live ticker: Will Mikaela Shiffrin get the next victory?

#Womens #slalom #Lienz #live #ticker #Mikaela #Shiffrin #victory

Live. Victory in today’s slalom in Lienz (2nd round has been running live since 1 p.m./ORF 1) will once again go to superstar Mikaela Shiffrin. Don’t miss anything here!

The American Mikaela Shiffrin provided further proof of her skiing class in the first round of the World Cup Slalom in Lienz. In the last race of 2023, the 28-year-old was ahead of her compatriot Paula Moltzan by 1.14 seconds, while third-placed Swede Anna Swenn Larsson is 1.32 seconds behind. The best of the Austrians were Katharina Liensberger (+2.20) and Katharina Troupe (+2.35) who finished sixth and eighth at halftime.

Also in the second round (1 p.m., live ORF 1) are the other ÖSV runners Franziska Gritsch (+2.52), Katharina Huber (+2.79), Katharina Gallhuber (+3.39). Stephanie Brunner was eliminated. “It wasn’t easy to drive. You need a good balance between aggressiveness and solid driving,” said Liensberger about the conditions changing from smooth to grippy. “The positive thing is that I have one run at the finish.” Troop had a major mistake in the upper part. “Leave out the blunders and it’ll be fine,” said the Carinthian woman.

For Shiffrin, it’s not just about extending her overall World Cup lead with her 93rd World Cup victory, but also, on the day after her success in the giant slalom, also about her second Lienz double victory after the one in 2019. She also won the slalom in East Tyrol in 2017. “I had so much fun, I want to have it again,” explained Shiffrin, who rode with start number seven, but also longed for a little break. “I can feel my feet after six days of skiing a lot.”

More about the Alpine Ski World Cup

