Women’s speed weekend – Cortina: venue for the Swiss festival and a shocking moment – sport

Three years ago the Swiss won big at the World Cup in Cortina. In the World Cup, however, things have not been going well since then at the same location.

After three recent technical races in Flachau, Austria and Jasna, Slovakia, the speed specialists are back in action this weekend. In Cortina d’Ampezzo there are two downhill runs from Friday to Sunday and a Super-G at the end.

On the whole, the Swiss women have fond memories of the route in the Dolomites. At the World Championships 3 years ago, Swiss Ski athletes were permanent guests on the podium, so to speak. Corinne Suter was crowned downhill world champion and Lara Gut-Behrami, who would then also win the giant slalom, triumphed in the super-G, while Suter took silver.

Violent departure from Suter

Since the shower of medals in 2021, there have been no big celebrations from the Swiss in Cortina d’Ampezzo. Michelle Gisin, third in the Super-G 2022, achieved the only podium place. Otherwise, the Swiss often slipped just outside the top three. Last year, Gut-Behrami achieved the ungrateful finishes of 5th, 4th and 4th in two downhill runs and a Super-G.

Suter doesn’t have any good memories of her last trip to Cortina. On the first day of the race, the woman from Schwyz took off at a speed of over 100 km/h on the descent near the edge of the Romerlo and crashed heavily into the snow. Fortunately, Suter was able to stand up again on her own; the 29-year-old escaped with “only” a slight concussion.

No final training on Thursday

Suter would only be happy to make peace with the “Tofana” again this year. The woman from Schwyz hasn’t really gotten going yet this season; her best result is an 8th place in the Super-G in St. Moritz at the beginning of December. Suter’s last podium finish was almost 11 months ago. In March 2023 she finished third in Kvitfjell.

Follow the women’s speed races in Cortina d’Ampezzo as follows on SRF:

Friday, 10:45 a.m., SRF two: Departure I

Departure I Saturday, 10:15 a.m., SRF two: Departure II

Departure II Sunday, 10:25 a.m., SRF two: Super-G

All races are also available live on the SRF Sport app.

In the first downhill training in Cortina on Wednesday, Suter was the best-ranked Swiss woman, 1.33 seconds behind the best time of the Frenchwoman Laura Gauche. The one practice trip will remain the same as the final training session on Thursday was canceled due to the strong wind.