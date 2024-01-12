Women’s sprint in Ruhpolding

#Womens #sprint #Ruhpolding

chiemgau24-de

Winter sports

Biathlon

By: Tobias Ruf

PrintShare

Biathlon: Julia Tannheimer appears in the World Cup for the first time. © picture alliance/dpa | Sven Hoppe

The 2023/24 Biathlon World Cup continued on Friday. The women’s sprint took place in Ruhpolding. Julia Tannheimer stunned the scene and Franziska Preuß missed out on a possible victory.

Ruhpolding – After two seasons there was Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding on Friday to see the first individual race. In the women’s sprint, the German women celebrated a strong World Cup debut, Janina Hettich-Walz impressed and Franziska Preuß struggled with the last two shots.

Julia Tannheimer took part in the first individual race Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding caused enthusiasm in the Chiemgau Arena. The 18-year-old celebrated her World Cup debut in the sprint and showed a brilliant performance.

Biathlon in Ruhpolding: Tannheimer stays cool, Hettich-Walz is convincing

The woman from Ulm made no shooting mistakes and made full use of her running skills. Tannheimer came in a strong 15th place after 7.5 kilometers and showed the great potential that she has. In the target She was only a few seconds behind Franziska Preuß.

Janina was born on Friday Hettich-Walz as the sixth best German. The Black Forest native hit all ten targets in two shooting sessions and showed a solid performance on the course. She was 35 seconds behind at the finish Winner Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold. The results of the sprint are the basis for the pursuer on Saturday.

Biathlon on Friday: Preuß awards victory in the standing shooting, Tandrevold celebrates

Into this goes Franziska Preuß, 52 seconds behind. In front of her home crowd in the Chiemgau Arena, the local hero was in the lead after the prone shooting. In the standing position she took full risk, hit the first two targets, but then had to go into the penalty loop. The podium chance was gone for Preuß, who were once again strong runners.

Tandrevold started the race in third place and presented the competition with a performance that could not be topped. The Norwegian won her second sprint of the season after a flawless performance. Also Mona Brorsson from Sweden and Lisa Vittozzi from Italy, who completed the podium, remained without a penalty.

more on the subject

Biathlon: All dates and results for the World Cup in Ruhpolding

Biathlon: The overall ranking and the individual rankings for women

Sophia Schneider, Hanna Kebinger and Vanessa Voigt made two mistakes each and had problems with their running. They go into the chase with a big gap.

Biathlon in Ruhpolding: The final standings in the women’s sprint

1. Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold (Norway)19:25.4 / 02. Mona Brorsson (Sweden)+ 18.2 / 03. Lisa Vittozzi (Italy)+ 19.0 / 06. Janina Hettich-Walz (Germany)+ 35.0 / 08. Franziska Preuß (Germany )+ 51.9 / 215. Julia Tannheimer (Germany)+ 58.6 / 036. Vanessa Voigt (Germany)+ 1:43.0 / 239. Sophia Schneider (Germany)+ 1:45.9 / 252. Hanna Kebinger (Germany)+ 2:11.4 / 2

The complete result

The 2023/24 Biathlon World Cup continues on Saturday. Then the men’s sprint takes place in Ruhpolding. chiemgau24.de is included in the live ticker for all races.

more on the subject

Biathlon: All information about the World Cup in Ruhpolding

Biathlon in Ruhpolding: The women’s sprint in the live ticker

Run: Tannheimer is even faster and is already eleventh after the split. That’s amazing.

Run: Tannheimer is 14th after the standing stage. This will be a top result here and a.

Run: Tannheimer shows a sensational World Cup debut and knocks out all ten targets! The audience is thrilled!

Run: That leaves Tannheimer, who will soon be coming to the standing stage.

Run: Hettich-Walz and Preuß have a decent starting position for their pursuers on Sunday. However, things aren’t looking so good for Voigt, Schneider and Kebinger.

Run: We see Julia Tannheimer’s first World Cup shooting. That is unbelievable. She blows away everything and is fast too. She is 17th after the first shooting.

Run: Kebinger is at the second shooting. Now it’s about the pursuer. She hits everything and has the chance for a good result on Sunday.

Run: We see a World Cup debut. Julia Tannheimer from Ulm made her debut at the age of 18 and is now on the track.

Run: Hanna Kebinger is at the shooting range for the first time. She starts with two errors, then adjusts and hits the three more shots. This is still a bad start, she falls far behind.

Run: Sophia Schneider made a second mistake and is over a minute behind the lead. This will also be difficult in the pursuit.

Run: Preuß initially crossed the finish line in sixth place. The Swede Linn Persson passes right past her.

Run: Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold has presented one of these here, everyone else is biting their teeth. The Norwegian will win the sprint – unless something extraordinary happens.

Run: Julia Simon has to run two penalty laps. Today the French women’s winning streak will come to an end.

Run: Sophia Schneider has to run a penalty lap. Preuss is eighth after the standing stage.

Run: Preuss goes all in, but gambles away here. The first three targets fall, but then she has to run two penalty laps. That is bitter!

Run: Lisa Vittozzi from Italy is fighting for victory here. That’s ten hits, she’s second.

Run: Braisaz-Bouchet made a second mistake and will not win. That won’t happen with the podium today either.

Run: Julia Simon from France and Linn Persson from Sweden scored and are just behind Preuss after the first of two shootings.

Run: Great performance by Janina Hettich-Walz. She hit everything and is in second place after the second shooting. That will be a good result and a good starting position for the pursuer.

Run: What is Preuss doing? She has to hit everything, the standard is high here. Said and done!! She blows everything away and takes the lead.

Run: Lisa Vittozzi from Italy blows away everything lying down and is initially second. And now we see Preuss.

Run: Lou Jeanmonnot from France is third after the first shooting. Häcki-Groß makes two mistakes while standing and is out of the fight for the podium.

Run: Braisaz-Bouchet made a mistake while lying down. She is already 25 seconds behind Tandrevold. She probably won’t be able to catch up anymore.

Run: Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold will go into this with a great starting position. The Norwegian has sunk all ten shots, is in good running form and is leading the field.

Run: Voigt also makes a mistake while standing. This is not good news for the pursuer on Sunday either.

Run: Hettich-Walz is at the shooting range. That’s five goals, the fans are thrilled. She ranks in third place.

Run: Braisaz-Bouchet fell on the way to the shooting range. She wasn’t injured, but it takes time.

Run: What does co-favorite Elvira Öberg show us? She has to run two penalty laps and shoots herself out of the draw for victory.

Run: Lena Häcki-Groß hit everything and is second behind Tandrevold.

Run: Janina Hettich-Walz started, and Franziska Preuß is about to start the race.

Run: Justine Braisaz-Bouchet has won the last two sprints and leads the sprint classification. She is also the leader in the overall World Cup. The Frenchwoman started.

Run: Tandrevold clears everything and takes the lead here.

Run: What does Voigt show us? She has to run a penalty lap. This is not an ideal start to this race.

Run: Voigt is coming straight to the shooting range. She is currently not in her best running form, she also fell during training and has problems with her left hand. We shouldn’t expect too much from her today.

Run: Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold from Norway is the first co-favorite on the route. She has already won a sprint in Hochfilzen this season.

Run: Each lap is 2.5 kilometers long. After the first one we go to prone shooting, after the second we go to the standing position.

Run: Here we go, the women’s sprint in Ruhpolding has begun.

Before the race: Vanessa Voigt is getting ready and will start the race soon.

Before the race: The stands in the Chiemgau Arena are full again today. Everything is set for a great day of biathlon.

Before the race: The conditions at the shooting range should be very good. There is hardly any wind in the Chiemgau Arena, and that shouldn’t change.

Before the race: Let’s look at the favorites. Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold has 3, Elvira Öberg has 12, Justine Braisaz-Bouchet has 17 and Julia Simon has 32.

Before the race: Six German women are at the start today. Vanessa Voigt opens the race with starting number 1. She is followed by Janina Hettich-Walz (15), Franziska Preuß (28), Sophia Schneider (43), Hanna Kebinger (70) and Julia Tannheimer (94).

Before the race: We have good, wintry conditions again here in Ruhpolding.

Before the race: Today we see the women’s sprint in Ruhpolding. 7.5 kilometers will be run and there will be shooting twice. Every shooting error results in a penalty lap.

Before the race: Hello and welcome to the live ticker for the biathlon today in Ruhpolding. The first individual race in this World Cup will soon start here.

Biathlon today in the live ticker: The preliminary report on the women’s sprint

In Oberhof she was 4.4 seconds short of victory, in Lenzerheide she finished a strong seventh place after a long illness and at the start of the biathlon season she missed the podium in Östersund by just 0.7 seconds. Franziska Preuß is the German figurehead in the women’s sprint.

Biathlon today in the live ticker: Preuß shines in the relay and has a lot of reason to be confident

The 29-year-old has another home game on Friday. Preuß learned biathlon in Ruhpolding, and she did it here Her first and so far only World Cup victory in 2019 celebrated. In the current season, the captain of the German team is in consistently good form – in both sub-disciplines.

In the relay on Wednesday, the athlete from SC Haag showed a sparkling clean race. She hit all ten targets and also impressed on the track. The Relay operation is similar to sprinting. Only the distance is different. In the relay, six kilometers are run, in the sprint it is 7.5.

Biathlon in the live ticker today: Tannheimer makes his debut, outstanding result for France

Preuß is prepared for the first individual race at the Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding. She will start the race in the Chiemgau Arena with starting number 28. Your teammate Vanessa Voigt will open. Janina Hettich-Walz (start number 15), Sophia Schneider (43) and Hanna Kebinger (70) are also there. And then there is that 18-year-old Julia Tannheimer, who starts 94th and makes her debut in the World Cup.

more on the subject

Biathlon: All dates and results for the World Cup in Ruhpolding

Biathlon live on TV, ticker and stream: The World Cup in Ruhpolding

After the strong relay, the German women go into the race with a lot of self-confidence. This can only be topped by the French biathletes, who are currently showing the limits of the competition – in an impressive manner. The The last seven races went to France. Justine Braisaz-Bouchet stood out with four individual victories. She achieved two of them in a sprint. Julia Simon, who won the overall World Cup last year, is steadily getting closer to her best form. There are also two victories in the last two relay races.

Braisaz-Bouchet, Simon and Preuß are favorites to win the sprint in Ruhpolding. You also have to have Elvira Öberg from Sweden, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold from Norway and Lisa Vittozzi from Italy on the bill when the starting shot goes off in the Chiemgau Arena at 2:30 p.m. Click here for the start list

more on the subject

Biathlon: Despite a doll mistake – German men back on the podium

The races in Ruhpolding are part of the 2023/24 Biathlon World Cup. The biathlon calendar includes nine stations; the results of the World Cup races are included in the overall rankings for women and men. chiemgau24.de is included in the live ticker for all races.

Those: chiemgau24.de

ends