WOMEN’S XV RUGBY- FTF

SCB Besarety VS RCT Soavimasoandro

The two women’s semi-finals which took place yesterday, at the Makis stadium in Andohatapenaka, for the ladies, saw the confrontation between Sporting club de Besarety (SCB) and RCT de Soavimasoandro, on the one hand, FTF d’Antohomadinika and FT of Manjakaray, on the other hand. These meetings brought out the names of the two clubs which had their ticket for the grand final on Sunday, at the same stadium.

The SCB, reigning Madagascar rugby union champion of the first women’s division, will have as challenger FTF from Antohomadinika, in the final of the Madagascar championship. In the semi-final, the rugby women of Besarety, multiple champions of Madagascar, had no problem getting rid of the young people of the RCT of Soavimasoandro. They won with a score of 45-19.

From the start of the match, the Besarety players set the tone by scoring two successive tries to lead 12-0, after twenty-seven minutes of play. The score at the break was 33-0. In the second half, Besarety’s domination was confirmed, 40-0 then 40-5 after forty-seven minutes. The highlight of this meeting was Zaya Dinaharisoa’s red card in the sixtieth minute. But the gap has already been made. The final score was 45-19 and Besarety will have the chance to defend its title.

In the other semi-final, the rugby women of FTF from Antohomadinika outclassed FT from Manjakaray with a score of 24-22, in a suspenseful match until the final gong. The two teams separated with a score of 12-10. Twelve minutes from the end of the match, Manjakaray led 22-19. But with the experiences of the members of the Makis ladies national team, like Nandrianina, Claudia and Monica, FTF from Antohomadinika managed to turn the tide to win and play the final against the formidable rugbywomen from Besarety.

Claudia Rasoarimalala, captain of FTFA, explains: “We gave everything to seek victory while respecting the coach’s instructions. It was a difficult match, especially when we played under pressure, being behind. But thanks to the solidarity of everyone on the pitch, we reversed the course of the match during the last four minutes. In the final, we will give the best of ourselves,” she concludes.

Donné Raherinjatovo