Wonder if the enchanted forest is still there for my children

Is Sweden just tree by tree as far as the eye can see?

I don’t dislike fir trees.

But during the summer, it’s Södermanland’s magical forests that draw. Kolmården’s world of paths, mushroom patches and dark small lakes. Pine, oak, aspen, birch, moss and blueberry. I remember my childhood there, preferably with a scout shirt on and a walking stick in one hand.

Central Sweden’s typical cracked landscape carries a form of magic I’ve never really experienced anywhere else.

A magic that Sveaskog now drive their forestry machines straight through.

Last year they had destroyed my very oldest spot of chanterelles. It was along a path and near a hollow with ferns. Now I can’t find either the path or the sink. Just a lot of rice they have not yet cleared away. Over the paths that were left they had fallen sly.

Marauders

I don’t really dislike Sveaskog either. They have a job to look after and of course the forest needs to be taken care of and cultivated. But trees are something more than just a factory for wood. The forest is life, fairy tales and laughter at the campfire.

The forest is part of people’s lives and vital for a wide range of ecosystems.

Why doesn’t Sveaskog take that into account? Why not leave a few meters close to where people live? Why clean so clean that you only smell rot and death when you walk by.

I do not understand it.

Will there even be any enchanted forest left for my children? For your children?

Maybe they are planning something over my old chanterelle place. They hadn’t done that last year when I went by. If I was now in the right place, it was, as I said, a bit difficult to know because the path disappeared into the clearing.

In other places, the forest owners have planted fir trees. Many fir trees. It looks sad. Maybe it will be better sometime in the future when someone has thinned.

If I have understood correctly, the Riksdag wants it this way. The Forest Protection Act makes almost no demands on forest owners. It is freedom under responsibility that applies, a responsibility many people ignore. The local environment, neighbors and environmental considerations must be neglected. They squeeze out every penny possible.

In addition, the Forest Protection Act conflicts with the Environmental Code, which creates loopholes even in the rules that actually exist. The problem is not new, but the Riksdag still does nothing. Some EU requirements also exist, but Sweden does its best not to follow them.

The responsible authority is called the Norwegian Forestry Agency, but it also doesn’t seem particularly interested in either environmental protection or the people near the forest. Perhaps there have been too many glasses of cognac with the companies’ lobbyists.

The politicians, for their part, seem to believe that the forest owners represent the countryside and you dare not mess with it. Then it votes for SD.

Nobody seems to care.

But they should.

The Enchanted Forest is our cultural heritage. It was here that mother’s little Olle met the bear and Ronja the weeping dwarfs. It was here that the wild forest attracted men and fairies still dance in the glades. Sweden’s nature is our place of worship, our hunting grounds and our most precious of all in modern industrial society: silence.

It was the forest that shaped Sweden into who we are.

Then came Sveaskog.