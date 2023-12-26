Wonka dominates cinemas during Christmas: most visited cinema title of the moment | Movie

#Wonka #dominates #cinemas #Christmas #visited #cinema #title #moment #Movie

The family film Wonka attracted the most visitors to Dutch cinemas in the days around Christmas. With a turnover of almost 4 million euros and more than 355,000 visitors until Tuesday, Wonka is the most visited cinema title at the moment. Distributor Warner Bros. reports this. The Netherlands.

Wonka tells the history of the famous chocolate maker from Roald Dahl’s book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The leading role is for actor Timothee Chalamet, the main supporting role is for Hugh Grant who plays his business partner Mr. Loempe. The film and director Paul King, who previously made the Paddington series, received rave reviews.

According to Warner, a quarter of visitors choose the Dutch dubbed version, the rest of the fans choose the English version. In addition to Wonka, Dutch films are doing very well this Christmas. In second and third place on the visitor list are two Dutch sequels: Bon bini Bangkok nights by and with Jandino Asporaat and the comedy De tatta’s 2.

This is followed by Hollywood blockbusters such as Aquaman 2, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and the biography film Napoleon.

