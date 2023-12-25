Work: 26,000 people are at the end of their unemployment rights per year

#Work #people #unemployment #rights #year

Published24. December 2023

Work: Nearly 26,000 people lose unemployment rights per year

Staff shortages and low unemployment rates do not take away from the struggle some people have to find a job. And in the end, they find themselves ejected from unemployment insurance.

“NZZ am Sonntag” tells the story of a 42-year-old man with a wealth of qualifications and experience who, since the end of 2022, is still looking for a job. And the forty-year-old did not spare his effort. He applied 180 times, casting a wide net since he also offered his services in the restaurant business.

However, the man makes a bitter observation. On the one hand, the Swiss job market seems to be doing well, with an official unemployment rate of 2%. But the reality is quite different with people often reporting a myriad of unsuccessful applications, despite their qualifications, professional experience and desire to succeed. This situation is difficult to live with and the candidate begins to doubt and wonder what is wrong. Especially when his offers don’t even get a response.

Looking more closely, we see that, taking figures from the International Labor Organization (ILO), the unemployment rate in Switzerland was 4.2% in the third quarter of 2023. Contrary to the quota set by the State Secretariat for the Economy, the ILO also includes those excluded who, although looking for work, are no longer entitled to unemployment benefits as long-term unemployed. According to figures from the Federal Statistical Office, on average each year 26,000 people are no longer entitled to unemployment.

Six months minimum

Currently, in Switzerland, it takes on average a little more than six months after losing a job to find a new job. The basic rule is that the more qualified a person is, the longer the search takes. “Looking for a job is like a job. Many underestimate it,” explains Sibylle Scheiwiller, senior advisor at the outplacement specialist in Rundstedt. Those who are not clearly positioned run the risk of always remaining second.

Companies are talking about the importance of soft skills. These are interdisciplinary skills and personality traits. However, many candidates do not see that they can score points with these skills. Soft skills, i.e. the ability to communicate and learn, are often considered the skills of the future. “In my experience, they are not as valued as professional experience and specialist knowledge,” says professional and career advisor Andrea Gerber.

Finally, companies want an exact match of the candidate with the desired profile. Those who only meet 80% of the criteria are often not hired. The desire to give a chance to candidates who only have 80% of the required skills and to develop the rest seems very weak in Switzerland.

