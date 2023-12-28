Work more productively in 2024? We asked Microsoft 5 questions about the AI ​​assistant in Word and Excel

#Work #productively #asked #Microsoft #questions #assistant #Word #Excel

Want to compose an email in an instant, or summarize a meeting you missed? Since November 1, the artificial intelligence-based digital assistant Microsoft 365 Copilot has been widely available to companies. It is integrated into well-known tools such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel. Myriam Broeders, the CTO of Microsoft Belux, explains what Copilot can do.

What exactly is Copilot? And how can it make our work easier in 2024? We asked Myriam Broeders, the CTO of Microsoft Belux. She is also director of the Microsoft Technology Center (MTC) in Brussels, a reservist in the Cyber ​​Command of the Belgian Army, was chosen as one of the fifty female role models for technology by Inspiring Fifty in 2022 and was nominated for Leading ICT Lady of the Year by DataNews.

What can employees do with the digital assistant?

MYRIAM BROTHERS. “Over the past year, with ChatGPT, we saw the opportunity to ask questions to technology as if it were a human, and get answers in human language. We build this option to ask questions into the Microsoft 365 solutions that are used in modern working, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Word and Teams. In those applications you will find Copilot as a digital assistant. For example, you can ask Copilot to create a summary of a document in Word. Or you ask in Bing Copilot: ‘Give me the latest email from a colleague.’ Or you have a meeting with your boss in ten minutes and you ask him to give you some topics for that meeting. Copilot will then look at your agenda and the emails you have exchanged with each other and provide an answer.”

‘Copilot is also built into other Microsoft applications, such as GitHub as a platform for developers, Dynamics 365, our CRM and ERP system (for customer relations and business processes respectively, nvdr), and the search engine Bing. There you will get an answer to your question instead of links to websites. With Bing you can also see where those answers come from, because you will see references to the sources of the answer. We see Copilot as a digital assistant that makes your life easier. You have faster access to information and can process and edit it more efficiently.”

During your presentation to the seventy business leaders participating in The Future of Digital trade mission of the technology federation Agoria in Atlanta, USA, you showed how employees without prior technological knowledge can build their own chatbots in a few minutes.

BROTHERS. “Yes. In addition to building in AI capabilities such as Copilot in our own solutions, we also provide organizations with the tools to create these types of Copilots themselves with Copilot Studio. It uses the power of generative AI to improve workflows, refine analyzes and streamline data management. This allows companies and governments to build a customized Copilot for their own organization and needs. I showed how you can build a chatbot on a public website in a few minutes that works immediately. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, many other things are possible. Take a company that has both companies and consumers as customers. For example, you can build a Copilot that can answer questions about stock situations.”

What do you mainly use Copilot for?

BROTHERS. “I have a lot of meetings. I often ask Copilot to summarize a Teams meeting I wasn’t at. Or I ask what a particular participant in that meeting said about a theme that is relevant to me. Being able to quickly find and process information definitely contributes to my well-being. I can be extremely frustrated when I have to search for information in an email, in a chat on Teams or somewhere else. My calendar has also been regularly overbooked, requiring me to listen to recorded meetings or read the transcript. That takes a lot of time. Now I can request an AI-generated summary of a meeting and quickly see what actions are in place. Moreover, Copilot not only takes into account what was said in the meeting, but also the PowerPoint slides shown. I have only had access to Microsoft 365 Copilot for a few weeks, but I already feel the enormous comfort it gives me.”

Which application is surprising?

BROTHERS. “Copilot can automatically provide suggestions and insights based on the data, whereby Copilot notices things that you may not have seen yourself, such as anomalies or trends in data. This year I became a reservist in the Belgian army. An interesting application of Security Copilot that we are looking forward to is having information about incidents available within hours or minutes. In the past, you sometimes had to wait days or weeks for this.”

You will soon be moving to Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, near Seattle. Will you now become the highest Belgian in the Microsoft hierarchy?

BROTHERS. “I am director of the Microsoft Technology Center (MTC) in Brussels, where we discuss their complex challenges with customers and how technology can play a role in them. There are about forty of these centers worldwide. I will be moving to the MTC Corp team in Redmond in March, which sets the strategy for those centers. Am I the highest Belgian? That depends on how you look at it. If you look at who reports to whom, we can be very proud of Stijn Nauwelaerts. He is corporate vice president of human resources and reports to Kathleen Hogan, chief people officer, who in turn reports to our CEO Satya Nadella.”

