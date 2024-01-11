Work on the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is underway

#Work #sequel #Cyberpunk #underway

The largest part of the CD Projekt RED studio should currently be devoted to the development of the new Witcher. In the new branch, which is located in Boston, USA, work is gradually starting on another big project in the form of a new Cyberpunk with the code name Project Orion. To the team responsible for the development of the second Cyberpunk se newly added by Igor Sarzyńskiwho will take the important position of narrative director.

Sarzyński in short post on Twitter apart from the very announcement of his arrival and the joyful meeting with old friends, he called the development of Cyberpunk 2077 a mere warm-up. He further stated that he is confident that the new team can create something truly special. Although the development of the second Cyberpunk is still in the initial phase, the gradual filling of key positions and the statements of individual developers indicate that work on the game is starting to gain momentum after all.