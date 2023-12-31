Work safety accident next to Beishi MRT station. The crane arm of the vehicle rotated and broke the bus window | Society | Central News Agency CNA

#Work #safety #accident #Beishi #MRT #station #crane #arm #vehicle #rotated #broke #bus #window #Society #Central #News #Agency #CNA

2023/12/30 13:02 (updated at 12/30 19:18)

An industrial safety accident occurred on the 30th near Section 2 of Zhongshan North Road in Taipei City, near Minquan West Road MRT station. A construction site vehicle’s boom hit a bus, causing the bus’s window to break. Fortunately, no one was injured. (Reverse shot) Fax of Central News Agency reporter Liu Jianbang, December 30, 2012

(Central News Agency reporters Liu Jianbang and Chen Yuting, Taipei, 30th) An industrial safety accident occurred today near Section 2 of Zhongshan North Road, Taipei City, near the MRT Minquan West Road Station. A construction site vehicle’s boom hit the bus, causing the bus window to break. Fortunately, No one was injured; the Beijing Labor Inspection Office has sent personnel to the scene to understand the situation.

The Taipei City Police stated that they received a report at 10:58 a.m. that an industrial safety accident occurred near Zhongshan North Road Section 2 and Minquan East Road. Officers were sent to the scene to handle the incident and found a bus traveling east to west between Minquan East Road and Zhongshan North Road Section 2. While stopping at a red light, he was hit by a mechanical vehicle working on a flat road at a nearby construction site while its boom was retracting, causing the glass of the bus to shatter. The boom did not fall from a high altitude.

The police said that after questioning the bus driver, they found that there were more than 10 passengers on the bus at the time, and no one was injured. The passengers had been transferred to other buses first. As for the driver of the mechanical vehicle, a man named Zhang said that he was about to evacuate the vehicle at the time, but when he retracted the boom, At that time, it was suspected that due to negligence, the crane arm hit the bus glass. The detailed circumstances of the incident are still pending investigation by relevant units.

After the incident, the police notified the relevant units of the Taipei City Government; the Taipei City Labor Inspection Office pointed out that it had sent personnel to the scene to understand the relevant situation. (Editor: Li Xizhang) 1121230

