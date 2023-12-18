Work. Switzerland warns: wages will stagnate next year

#Work #Switzerland #warns #wages #stagnate #year

For the economy as a whole, however, real wages will stagnate, after three years of decline in purchasing power. Overall, real wages will remain below their pre-pandemic level.

Significant improvements have been achieved in low-wage sectors, such as hairdressing. On the other hand, negotiations failed in the main construction sector and in the Confederation, where a fall in real wages must be expected.

Indexation requested

“An indexation of salaries to the increase in the cost of living is essential for all employees. This must once again become obvious to the Confederation,” underlines Greta Gysin, president of the transfair staff union, quoted in a press release.

In the main construction sector, the situation remains gloomy, deplores Nora Picchi, of the Syna union. After an intense conflict last year, it was impossible to reach an agreement again this year. However, she welcomes the gains obtained in wood construction and secondary work.

Purchasing power “under pressure”

Purchasing power will remain under “massive” pressure in the months to come and it is far too early to let our guard down, Labor warns. Swiss. Further increases in rents, health insurance premiums, electricity bills and taxes will take place in 2024.

The financial situation of households deteriorated between 2021 and 2023 like never before in the last 50 years, recalls Thomas Bauer, head of economic policy at Travail. Swiss. Above all, according to him, there has never been such resistance from employers to adapt salaries in the past.