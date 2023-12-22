“Workaholism”, this socially valued addiction

#Workaholism #socially #valued #addiction

Published on December 22, 2023

“Often I wake up in the middle of the night and I go to check my mailbox and my company’s Whatsapp and Facebook account. I know it’s a habit, but I have a hard time doing without it. Sometimes, when a solution to a problem comes to me at that moment, I send voice messages to my colleagues.”

For around ten years, Krisztina, a young entrepreneur in the field of languages ​​and tourist guide between France and Hungary, has suffered from work addiction, a diagnosis made by a psychologist. “I’m always thinking about how to improve what my company offers, it’s almost constantly running through my head,” confides the woman who never turns off her phone to always be reachable… just in case.

