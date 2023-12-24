worker and firefighter were rescued dead after falling into a water well

A worker and a firefighter drowned after falling into an artisanal water well almost 21 meters deep in the Baralt municipality of Zulia state.

The unfortunate event occurred in the Rancho Grande sector on the afternoon of this Saturday, December 23, 2023.

The information was confirmed by the commander of the Baralt Fire Department, Captain Viomar Montero, who led the rescue tasks of the men together with the Elite Rescue Brigade of the Cabimas Fire Department, joining the fire extinguishers of Valmore Rodríguez.

The victims are a 17-year-old teenager identified as Albín Bastidas, and Harol Batista, distinguished member of the Baralt Fire Department.

Albín Bastidas was 17 years old.

After several attempts, at 8:20 at night they rescued the lifeless firefighter and then the minor.

Witnesses to the event maintain that before the fatal incident he had gone down to the depths of the Albín Batista well to carry out maintenance work on the firefighter system, but minutes later he did not respond to the call.

Albín apparently lost consciousness after inhaling a toxic gas accumulated inside the well.

Harold Batista, distinguished from the Baralt Fire Department.

After the emergency, the fire official, Harol Batista, was the person who went down to the depths of the well to help the teenager, but unfortunately the rope broke and he fell into the water.

The rescue work lasted two hours with a negative result.

