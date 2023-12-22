Worker was injured in the middle of an act of intolerance on Carrera 68, Bogotá – Bogotá

#Worker #injured #middle #act #intolerance #Carrera #Bogotá #Bogotá

On the afternoon of this Thursday, December 21, a worker who was working on the road works underway on Carrera 68 Avenue was injured after one of his colleagues got into an argument with the driver of a private vehicle that was traveling there.

Apparently, a citizen was upset because the workers were passing by with a dump truck, making it difficult to get to the parking lot of a residential complex.

After 4 pm, a resident of one of the complexes surrounding the work, on Avenida Carrera 68 # 1a, tried to enter the building’s parking lot with his vehicle.

However, at the point he encountered a dump truck. Both cars reportedly collided, which is why an argument began between the drivers and a strong exchange of words.

In the midst of the heated situation, the driver of the truck took out a blank weapon and drew it at least four times.

The shots caused alarm and fear among the workers. In the midst of panic and upon seeing the other man’s actions, the driver of the dump truck accelerated and accidentally ran over one of his companions, who suffered several injuries.

The trigger for the accident was the gunshot

“This act of intolerance was the trigger for my partner, the driver of the dump truck, to injure and run over the other. The trigger was the gunshot,” Germán Torres, another construction worker, who witnessed what happened, told CityNoticias.

The man who was injured, identified as Armando Jiménez, was taken to a care center in the town of Kennedy, where he is being treated for multiple injuries.

Apparently, the worker had a fracture in his hip and another in his femur.

The driver of the dump truck is located at the Puente Aranda URI. While, on the other hand, there are no details of the driver of the truck.

No further details of what happened are known, and we are awaiting an official report from the IDU on the matter.

A construction worker on Carrera 68 was reportedly injured after an argument with a neighbor. The man, according to reports from the construction workers, pulled out a gun and fired shots, causing a dump truck to lose control and run over the worker. pic.twitter.com/prRXYnMite — Johnatan Nieto B. (@jnietoblanco) December 22, 2023

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from CityTv

Also read: