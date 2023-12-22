Worker was injured in the middle of an act of intolerance on Carrera 68, Bogotá – Bogotá

#Worker #injured #middle #act #intolerance #Carrera #Bogotá #Bogotá

On the afternoon of this Thursday, December 21, a worker who was working on the road works underway on Carrera 68 Avenue was injured after one of his colleagues got into an argument with the driver of a private vehicle that was traveling there.

Apparently, a citizen was upset because the workers were passing by with a dump truck, making it difficult to get to the parking lot of a residential complex.

After 4 pm, a resident of one of the complexes surrounding the work, on Avenida Carrera 68 # 1a, tried to enter the building’s parking lot with his vehicle.

However, at the point he encountered a dump truck. Both cars reportedly collided, which is why an argument began between the drivers and a strong exchange of words.

In the midst of the heated situation, the driver of the truck took out a blank weapon and drew it at least four times.

The shots caused alarm and fear among the workers. In the midst of panic and upon seeing the other man’s actions, the driver of the dump truck accelerated and accidentally ran over one of his companions, who suffered several injuries.

The trigger for the accident was the gunshot

“This act of intolerance was the trigger for my partner, the driver of the dump truck, to injure and run over the other. The trigger was the gunshot,” Germán Torres, another construction worker, who witnessed what happened, told CityNoticias.

The man who was injured, identified as Armando Jiménez, was taken to a care center in the town of Kennedy, where he is being treated for multiple injuries.

Also Read:  Foreigner attacked police for asking him to get off the plane in Barranquilla - Barranquilla - Colombia

Apparently, the worker had a fracture in his hip and another in his femur.

The driver of the dump truck is located at the Puente Aranda URI. While, on the other hand, there are no details of the driver of the truck.

No further details of what happened are known, and we are awaiting an official report from the IDU on the matter.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
*With information from CityTv

Also read:

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Yes, the tips from behavioral scientists during the pandemic made sense
Yes, the tips from behavioral scientists during the pandemic made sense
Posted on
A new operational approved management center
A new operational approved management center
Posted on
If the PSD does not nominate him as a candidate for Constanța City Hall, Brăiloiu will run independently. Video
If the PSD does not nominate him as a candidate for Constanța City Hall, Brăiloiu will run independently. Video
Posted on
There are 300 and more who do not vote for Vizquel
There are 300 and more who do not vote for Vizquel
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News