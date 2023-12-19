Workers demand “clear and transparent communication” about the company’s future

#Workers #demand #clear #transparent #communication #companys #future

Altice workers in Portugal want to see the negotiation process regarding a possible sale of the company clarified. Through a statement, the Workers’ Union of the Altice Group in Portugal (STPT) demands “clear and transparent communication” from those responsible for managing the Executive Committee (COMEX).

“When a company is sold, it is common for workers to experience uncertainty about the future of their job and position. It is therefore essential that those responsible for managing COMEX communicate in a clear and transparent manner with workers, making known the plans for the future of Altice Portugal”, can be read in the document.

In the same statement, the STPT considers that the possible sale to an Investment Fund “creates the immediate risk of restructuring and layoffs of workers”.

In view of the entire scenario that the company is going through, the union requested the presence of the CEO of Altice in Portugal, Ana Figueiredo, at the negotiating table in order to clarify this issue. “This year, Dr. Ana Figueiredo accompanied Mr. Patrick Draghi, main owner of the Altice Group, in ‘clarifying and appeasing’ the concerns of bondholders and shareholders regarding the reduction of debt, which is approaching 60 billion euros. This clarification is crucial! Our business procedure and development depend on it”, indicates the statement.

The fifth negotiation session took place last week, and based on the Executive Committee’s proposal, the negotiating positions presented at this meeting were as follows:

Meal allowance and special meal allowance 9.60 euros; 200 Professional development movements (promotions and progressions); free “communications package” in 2024 and 2025; commitment to analyze matters of professional careers and salary update criteria, based on the EBITDA-CAPEX in line with that proposed by the STPT (matter to be filed if there is a final agreement); salary table 1.5% (same as the initial proposal); teleworking, a matter for which the STPT presents a very complete proposal to integrate the text of the Agreement, namely a compensation amount for additional expenses of 1.5 euros per day.

In view of all this, STPT points out that the Executive Committee considers that it respects the law and that “workers in this situation are duly compensated, as work tools, such as computers, free internet access and even the possibility of joining to Meo Energia with reduced costs are perfectly worthwhile, because they are attributed by the company”.

As such, and taking into account the circumstances, STPT understands that the possibility of understanding the proposal with the Executive Committee and concluding a possible agreement is “far from possible”, remembering that the next meeting is scheduled for January 5 .