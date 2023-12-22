World: A Norwegian passenger ship is tossing uncontrollably in the North Sea

#World #Norwegian #passenger #ship #tossing #uncontrollably #North #Sea

World: A Norwegian passenger ship tosses uncontrollably in the North Sea

December 2023. 22. 09:40 December 2023. 22. 10:44 World

There are 266 passengers and 131 crew members on board.

The Norwegian passenger ship MS Maud ran into a storm in the North Sea, about 200 kilometers from the coast of Denmark. The waves whipped up by the strong wind broke the windows of the captain’s bridge, and the breaking water caused a power outage on board, reports the .

According to the Danish rescue coordination center, all 266 passengers and 131 crew members on board are safe. “There is no electricity on the ship. The main engine is working, but the navigation systems and radars are not,” said a spokesman for the rescue center.

The MS Maud, which belongs to HX, part of the Norwegian Hurtigruten group, left Florö, Norway on Thursday and was due to arrive in Tilbury, UK on Friday.

“The ship’s crew confirmed that neither passengers nor crew members were seriously injured as a result of the incident, and the ship’s condition remains stable,” the company said.

The ship is currently controlled manually from the engine room, but cannot navigate. THE rescue ships have arrived at the cruise ship to help it navigate until it can be towed to port.

“I don’t think the ship is in danger now. If the captain thought so, he would have asked for the evacuation, which he did not do,” said the spokesperson of the rescue center.

(Our opening picture shows the ship MS Maud – formerly known as MS Midnatsol. Photo: Wikipedia)

