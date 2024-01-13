#World #Day #Fight #Depression #brain #person #suffers

World Day to Fight Depression: What happens in the brain of a person who suffers from it?

“Depression is not just being sad,” This is how people who have suffered from it describe it, a disease that in recent years has found its way into the lives of many people and is even considered a silent pandemic.

By Lismar Hernández / lapatilla.com

However, What is the difference between feeling bad and being depressed? On its website, the Spanish Society of Psychiatry and Mental Health (SEPSM) answers this question by pointing out that “everyone has moments in their life when they feel fed up or unhappy. It is usually for a specific reason, it does not interfere too much with daily life and it usually does not last more than one or two weeks.” However, if these feelings last for weeks or months, or become so severe that they begin to affect all areas of our lives, we may be experiencing depression and need help.

That is why every January 13th we commemorate the World Day to Fight Depression, a day in which people are expected to pay attention to the signals that the body and brain are giving them, before it is too late.

In that sense, the LaPatilla team spoke with Maribel Díaz Castro, psychologistabout what happens in the brain of a person with depression and what should be done to avoid unfortunate outcomes.

-Could depression be considered a silent pandemic? Because?

Yes, depression has evidently become a silent pandemic Since the symptoms of depression are not always visible, especially in the last 3-4 years as a result of Covid-19, depression has become a recurring reason for consultation in both psychology and psychiatry, understanding that attention of depression should be done in multidisciplinary psychiatry and psychologist team.

It is considered a silent pandemic because a large number of patients who are depressed do not make it visible or it is difficult to determine if they are experiencing a depressive condition, given that the symptoms are generally not so evident.

We speak of a pandemic when a disease attacks a large number of people and yes, certainly today a large number of human beings on the planet are going through depressive symptoms of different kinds.

Some depressive symptoms have to do with internal origin, which is called endogenous depression, and others have to do with external elements, which is when it is called exogenous depression.

Regardless of where the depressive condition comes from It is a mental illness that we must address in time to avoid unfortunate outcomes since it always involves a risk to the patient’s life.

-What happens in the brain of a person with depression?

In principle, the imbalance of biochemical elements and this causes an imbalance in emotions, which is why the role of the psychiatrist is fundamental in depressive symptoms because this circumstance of biochemical disorder must be medicated with an appropriate drug so that the biochemical functioning of our brain is rebalanced.

As this medication takes effect, the patient begins to feel improvement in the management of their emotions and mood patterns. That is why it is vitally important that people understand that the Depression should be treated in a multidisciplinary team, It must be ruled out that there is a biochemical disorder, that there is a disorder at the level of the brain schema because if so, specific medication for these conditions is warranted.

This medication can obviously only be handled by a psychiatrist, who has studied medicine before becoming a psychiatrist and that is why he is the specialist authorized to treat depressive symptoms.

Internally it is as if the brain had a biochemical imbalance, as I said before, and that causes poor management of emotions, moods, and of course the will to do different situations.

He biochemical disorder suffered by the brain Not only does it affect the emotional sphere, it also affects sleep rhythm, appetite, the person becomes irritable with low tolerance for frustration, discouraged, and has difficulty making decisions because they do not see ideas clearly. All this causes the brain to function irregularly.

-What to do to treat depression?

In principle Depression is a very important mental illness which can greatly damage people’s functioning, even in the most severe cases the person can make an attempt on their own life.

That is why the treatment must be timely and with the appropriate professional team, psychologists and psychiatrists, because the patient must initially be medicated and the professional who can medicate is the psychiatrist.

The psychiatrist has studied medicine and is authorized to prescribe medication, the psychologist is in charge of working on the socio-emotional elements, of carrying out the psychotherapeutic process once the medication has taken effect on the biochemical part of the brain and the patient is susceptible to starting psychotherapy. .

Es It is important to seek qualified and certified professional helpwhich are endorsed by associations of both doctors and psychologists, since there are many people promising false cures, especially in cases of depression or anxiety or stress.

Depression is not a game, it is a serious mental illness where people can threaten their own life or make decisions that are not appropriate for their life. Therefore, the call is for the person to seek professional help from both the patient and the environment to avoid unfortunate outcomes.

