World: Donald Tusk: I want to restore the rule of law

World: Donald Tusk: I want to restore the rule of law | hvg.hu

A tanulmányra építve új terápiák születhetnek a betegség kezelésére.”,”shortLead”:”Egy magyar tudósokból is áll nemzetközi kutatócsoport arra jutott, hogy az egyik cukorbetegség elleni szer a depresszió…”,”id”:”20240111_depresszio_kutatas_genetika_vizsgalat_genek_gyogyszer_kifejlesztese”,”image”:” január. 11. 18:03″,”title”:”Átnézték 991 073 ember genetikai adatait, találtak 205 gént, amely a depresszióért felel”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”3049e290-3671-4eee-9490-0280981c10f6″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”Elutasította a rendőrség azt a feljelentést, amely azt lett volna hivatott tisztázni, történt-e bűncselekmény, amikor törölték az állam elővásárlási jogát a miniszterelnök lánya által vásárolt tokaji földekről. A nyomozók szerint jogtalan előny vagy hátrány okozása ez ügyben nem történt.”,”shortLead”:”Elutasította a rendőrség azt a feljelentést, amely azt lett volna hivatott tisztázni, történt-e bűncselekmény, amikor…”,”id”:”20240111_A_rendorseg_nem_talalt_buncselekmenyt_Orban_Rahel_foldvasarlasa_korul”,”image”:” január. 11. 12:21″,”title”:”A rendőrség nem talált bűncselekményt Orbán Ráhel földvásárlásánál az állami elővásárlási jog törlése körül”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”b88563ed-ef6e-49f5-a703-14c92ff463f2″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu/MTI”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”Az izraeli miniszterelnök szerint éppen Izrael küzd a népirtás ellen.”,”shortLead”:”Az izraeli miniszterelnök szerint éppen Izrael küzd a népirtás ellen.”,”id”:”20240111_Netanjahu_a_hagai_perrol_DelAfrika_egbekialtoan_kepmutato”,”image”:” január. 11. 21:42″,”title”:”Netanjahu a hágai perről: Dél-Afrika „égbekiáltóan képmutató””,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”fa3ba5c9-5ac7-478e-9106-4e4a991918c8″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”A másodfokú ítélet nem jogerős, az eljárás a Fővárosi Ítélőtáblán folytatódik. “,”shortLead”:”A másodfokú ítélet nem jogerős, az eljárás a Fővárosi Ítélőtáblán folytatódik. “,”id”:”20240112_Megszuntette_a_birosag_a_Donath_Laszlo_ellen_szemeremsertes_miatt_indult_eljarast”,”image”:” január. 12. 13:30″,”title”:”Donáth Lászlót elítélték testi sértésért, a szeméremsértési eljárást viszont megszüntették”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”47fb6323-e316-4ade-98b0-9a5e3ac46b93″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”Másfél év telt el a baleset óta, de még mindig nem fejeződött be a rendőrségi nyomozás, még mindig nincs felelős. Tóth Nikolett az ügyvédjével most kártérítési pert indít egy vállalkozó ellen.”,”shortLead”:”Másfél év telt el a baleset óta, de még mindig nem fejeződött be a rendőrségi nyomozás, még mindig nincs felelős. Tóth…”,”id”:”20240111_A_hazomlasban_megserult_balerina_Az_elet_nem_veletlenul_allitott_ilyen_feladat_ele_ebben_biztos_vagyok”,”image”:” január. 11. 09:13″,”title”:”A házomlásban megsérült balerina: „Az élet nem véletlenül állított ilyen feladat elé, ebben biztos vagyok””,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”d58ad097-ad52-4c6a-9e2b-145b62031441″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”Esetenként több mint 50 százalékos drágulást tapasztalhatnak a DigiMobil ügyfelei, miután valamennyi csomagjának megemeli az árait a szolgáltató.”,”shortLead”:”Esetenként több mint 50 százalékos drágulást tapasztalhatnak a DigiMobil ügyfelei, miután valamennyi csomagjának…”,”id”:”20240112_4ig_digi_digimobil_jelentos_aremeles_marciustol_tobb_mint_50_szazalekos_dragulas”,”image”:” január. 12. 11:24″,”title”:”A DigiMobil ügyfele? January 2024. 12. 21:38 World

His opponents accused him of violating the law and introducing a dictatorship at Thursday’s large demonstration.

The Polish Prime Minister, who took office a month ago, gave his first major TV interview on Friday evening, and the first question was, of course, about the imprisoned former Minister of the Interior and his deputy, who were arrested on Thursday in the presidential palace in connection with a case dating back to 2007.

Tusk stated: here we are dealing with people who have been legally convicted of serious crimes, and the judgments of the courts are respected in a state of law. That is why Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik are in prison. If the president of the republic wanted to pardon them, he could have done so immediately, and then they would have been released immediately. It is not clear why he started a longer pardon process instead, said the Prime Minister. According to him, the politicians will not get their representative mandate back, because it was lost by force of law after the verdict. In any case, he does not intervene in the work of the prosecutor’s office, because the minister of justice, who also holds the office of the chief prosecutor, is a party-independent professional in whom he trusts, so the minister decides whether the two convicts will be released at the request of the head of state.

He wants to cooperate with the President of the Republic Andrzej Duda, who is now accusing him of violating the constitution, in matters of foreign policy and national security, primarily in supporting Ukraine. However, Tusk noted: the president tolerated without saying a word for eight years that his former party, Law and Justice (PiS), destroyed the legal order, and he even contributed to it. The prime minister wants a “friendly Poland”, but at the same time he promised that PiS’s abuses at state-owned companies will soon be exposed to the extent that everyone who reads them will have their hair on end. They appoint the successors of the current party members at the head of these companies through open tenders.

They also want to strengthen the rule of law by regulating the public media, declared Donald Tusk.

To the intervention that the court of first instance refused to register the new public television, radio and news agency heads appointed by bypassing the PiS-dominated Media Council, i.e. in violation of the law, he answered somewhat vaguely: if this becomes legally binding, then they will look for another solution, but absolutely legally.

One of the reporters formulated his question quite sharply about the promised relaxation of the strict abortion rules and eagerly awaited by millions: what is expected and when? Donald Tusk replied that they have a plan for this, but there is no agreement within the coalition, the two more conservative parties in the government want a referendum. Therefore, he cannot promise that the legislation will change soon. A new law may also face obstacles because of the president of the republic, but what falls within the government’s competence will be done in any case. They issue such guidelines and try to create such an atmosphere in hospitals that at least in situations threatening the life and health of the mother, when even the current strict law allows termination of pregnancy, this is actually carried out. Don’t let women die because doctors are afraid to follow the law.

It was a sign of the new times that the one-hour interview was broadcast on Friday evening at 8 p.m. by three television stations with the participation of one of its employees: in addition to the public service tax, which is undergoing restructuring and causing legal disputes, the two largest commercial channels, one of which in recent years has been the PiS government he was a fierce critic, the other was closer to him. And the reporters didn’t humble themselves, they asked.

