WORLD HERITAGE – Recognition of Hira Gasy celebrated

Yesterday in Anosy, during the celebration marking the inclusion of Hira Gasy on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage

A historical page has been turned. The UNESCO flag flew in Anosy to formalize the recognition of Hira Gasy as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity, like the other sites included on the world heritage list. The solemn ceremony took place at Kianjan’ny Hira Gasy in Anosy.

“The Hira Gasy is a central part of our pride, because it combines education and entertainment. Even through simple but modest outfits, Hira Gasy transmits valuable education to young Malagasy people. Currently recognized as a world heritage site, Hira Gasy benefits from international recognition. However, since the words are not always understood by non-speakers, it is our duty to make this exceptional culture known on a global scale,” underlines Richard Ravalomanana, Acting President.

In 2019, the team from the Ministry of Communication and Culture, led by Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy, compiled all the necessary documents to include the Hira Gasy on the UNESCO World Heritage List. On December 5, the efforts bore fruit, thus conferring official value to the Hira Gasy. The celebration concluded with a remarkable performance given by Marie-Louise Anivorano in front of the Fredikely troupe.

Nicole Rafalimananjara