World on the Verge of War Again, China Drops New ‘Bomb’ on US

#World #Verge #War #China #Drops #Bomb

Rosseno Aji Nugroho, CNBC Indonesia

News

Sunday, 01/07/2024 18:45 IWST

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Chinese government imposed sanctions on 5 United States weapons manufacturers for selling weapons to Taiwan.

The imposition of these sanctions makes conditions even hotter, because Beijing claims that Taiwan is part of its territory. Xi Jinping’s government also does not rule out the possibility of using its military power to unite the former British protectorate with mainland China.

Meanwhile, the United States protested the sanctions, saying it was required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

The sanctions imposed by China were carried out ahead of Taiwan’s presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13. China took a tough stance regarding this election, calling the election a choice between war and peace.

Last month, the US State Department approved the purchase of a US$300 million arms package to strengthen Taipei’s joint combat command and control system. Beijing responded by saying it would take unspecified “countermeasures” against the companies involved.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday imposed sanctions on companies BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions.

“The countermeasures consist of freezing the properties of these companies in China, including movable and immovable property, and prohibiting organizations and individuals in China from carrying out transactions and cooperation with them,” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry, quoted from Al JazeeraSunday (7/1/2024).

“US arms sales to China’s Taiwan region seriously harm China’s sovereignty and security interests.”

Also Read:  Butchers Brill. “The boss warned us by WhatsApp that we would be without a job”

Beijing has increased pressure on Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen was first elected president in 2016, claiming that Taiwan wants independence. Tsai said their future depended on the Taiwanese people.

Taiwan’s Vice President, William Lai is running in the 2024 elections against candidate Hou Yu-ih from the KMT who is more friendly towards China.

Taiwan has reported regular sightings of Chinese warplanes and balloons around the island in the weeks leading up to the election and has warned Beijing against trying to influence the outcome.

Watch the video below:

Video: Two Explosions Rock Iran, 103 People Killed

(luc/luc)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

High water peak Markermeer passed, repair work on Maastricht dam
High water peak Markermeer passed, repair work on Maastricht dam
Posted on
World on the Verge of War Again, China Drops New ‘Bomb’ on US
World on the Verge of War Again, China Drops New ‘Bomb’ on US
Posted on
Poste Italiane is hiring new postmen, you need a diploma: here’s how to apply
Poste Italiane is hiring new postmen, you need a diploma: here’s how to apply
Posted on
Intel vs. AMD – it’s worth building a PC on these foundations today – PCW
Intel vs. AMD – it’s worth building a PC on these foundations today – PCW
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News