World on the Verge of War Again, China Drops New ‘Bomb’ on US

Rosseno Aji Nugroho, CNBC Indonesia

Sunday, 01/07/2024 18:45 IWST

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Chinese government imposed sanctions on 5 United States weapons manufacturers for selling weapons to Taiwan.

The imposition of these sanctions makes conditions even hotter, because Beijing claims that Taiwan is part of its territory. Xi Jinping’s government also does not rule out the possibility of using its military power to unite the former British protectorate with mainland China.

Meanwhile, the United States protested the sanctions, saying it was required by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

The sanctions imposed by China were carried out ahead of Taiwan’s presidential and parliamentary elections on January 13. China took a tough stance regarding this election, calling the election a choice between war and peace.

Last month, the US State Department approved the purchase of a US$300 million arms package to strengthen Taipei’s joint combat command and control system. Beijing responded by saying it would take unspecified “countermeasures” against the companies involved.

China’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday imposed sanctions on companies BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions.

“The countermeasures consist of freezing the properties of these companies in China, including movable and immovable property, and prohibiting organizations and individuals in China from carrying out transactions and cooperation with them,” said the Chinese Foreign Ministry, quoted from Al JazeeraSunday (7/1/2024).

“US arms sales to China’s Taiwan region seriously harm China’s sovereignty and security interests.”

Beijing has increased pressure on Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen was first elected president in 2016, claiming that Taiwan wants independence. Tsai said their future depended on the Taiwanese people.

Taiwan’s Vice President, William Lai is running in the 2024 elections against candidate Hou Yu-ih from the KMT who is more friendly towards China.

Taiwan has reported regular sightings of Chinese warplanes and balloons around the island in the weeks leading up to the election and has warned Beijing against trying to influence the outcome.

