World: Over 100 Palestinian civilians killed in Gaza fighting in a single day

December 2023. 19. 21:43 December 2023. 19. 21:45 World

The price of the fight against the militants is that there are many civilian casualties, an Israeli military official said.

A new war broke out in the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. Thousands died in the brutal action and in the Israeli counterattacks. Hamas has taken more than two hundred civilians hostage, for whom they demand the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange. You can follow the prisoner exchanges, the ceasefire agreement and other developments in the conflict in our series of articles.

More than 100 Palestinian civilians died in a single day in Gaza, the Hamas-led Palestinian Ministry of Health said, while an Israeli military official said the price of the fight against the militants was that there were many civilian casualties, reported the The Guardian.

The cost of civilian lives was weighed against the military benefits before each strike, quoted a legal adviser to the Israel Defense Forces, who spoke on condition of anonymity at the request of the Israeli army.

[Ezer és ezer támadásról van szó], and often about attacks that require a lot of firepower. Tragically indeed, this results in a large number of civilian casualties.

More than 100 Palestinian civilians lost their lives and hundreds more were injured in several Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Astrál al-Kidra said.

