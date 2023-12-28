World: Pension fire in Romania: one of the heads of the county disaster management was fired

#World #Pension #fire #Romania #heads #county #disaster #management #fired

Boarding house fire in Romania: one of the heads of the county disaster management was dismissed

December 2023. 27. 21:48 World

Firefighters are still looking for a missing person.

The Bucharest and Prahova County leaders of the Romanian Ministry of the Interior’s Disaster Prevention Division (DSU) analyzed the course of inspections that took place at the guesthouse that caught fire on Tuesday morning in Tohani, and ordered several measures.

The authority led by State Secretary Raed Arafat was the first to order the dismissal of the head of the department responsible for prevention of the Prahova County Disaster Prevention Inspectorate (ISU). It also decided that its supervisor in Bucharest should lead the committee that will investigate the documents of the inspections that took place at the boarding house in 2019 on the spot. Emeleltt also decided that certain aspects of these should be notified to the law enforcement agencies, as there is a suspicion of a crime.

According to official reports, the boarding house did not have a fire protection or building permit, it only obtained an official certificate in 2020, although according to the information published on its website, it had been operating since 2013.

Authorities said they have begun identifying the victims based on DNA samples. According to the Romanian press, most of them are young adults. The eighth missing person was not found by the firefighters until Wednesday evening.

As we reported, the boarding house full of guests caught fire at dawn on Tuesday. There were 26 people in the building who had attended a meeting the night before. The two-story wooden building was quickly engulfed in flames, the people living on the ground floor escaped in time, but the guests upstairs – five adults and three children – were declared missing. Seven bodies were found in the ruins, one person is still being sought.

In the case of the fire, the Prahova County Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation for negligent homicide and vandalism.

