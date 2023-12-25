World: Pope Francis: Because of the noise of the guns, there is no place for the peace-proclaiming child Jesus in Bethlehem today

#World #Pope #Francis #noise #guns #place #peaceproclaiming #child #Jesus #Bethlehem #today

Pope Francis: Because of the noise of the guns, there is no place for the peace-proclaiming child Jesus in Bethlehem

December 2023. 24. 21:40 December 2023. 24. 21:40 World

Police armored vehicles lined up around Szent Péter Square due to the terrorist threat reported from European capitals.

Because of the noise of the guns, there is no place in Bethlehem today for the child Jesus who proclaimed peace – Pope Francis said at the Mass presented in St. Peter’s Basilica on Sunday evening.

On Christmas Eve, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the prince of peace, Jesus, is rejected by the “loser logic of war, with the roar of weapons, which even today prevent him from finding a place in the world” – the head of the church quoted the part of Luke’s Gospel about the birth of Jesus.

The Pope believed that in history dictated by people, the world is looking for power and glory, everything is measured by success and results, with numbers, exactly like during a census. We live in an obsession with performance, he added.

God does not perform, not with force from above, but from below, with love, he added.

The Pope believed that people often worship a pagan god: they imagine him as a powerful lord who supports worldly success and the idolization of consumption. He helps a god who is distant and abusive, who he thinks behaves well and gets angry with the bad. He fashioned a god into a man who is only useful to solve our problems, get us out of trouble, and help his own over others.

On the other hand, the real God “does not use a magic wand, he is not the god of everything and instant commercial passwords, he does not save us at the push of a button, but is close to us so that we can change reality from within,” explained Pope Francis.

According to the head of the church, Christmas is not a holiday of a mixture of honey-glazed emotions and worldly comforts, the manger covers the face of God, which is nothing but mercy, compassion, and love.

Pope Francis stated that while we feel that our performance is not up to par in a judgmental and unforgiving world, in which we seem inadequate because of our weaknesses, failures, and problems, for Jesus everyone is valuable: “no person is a mere number, everyone has a face” – he emphasized the pope.

St. Peter’s Basilica, bathed in light, was completely filled with parishioners and believers. According to Vatican data, 6,500 people took part in the ceremony. Those who could not fit into the basilica followed the mass on projectors in the square. At the beginning of the mass, the cloth was removed from the manger placed at the altar, and at the statue of the child Jesus, children dressed in traditional costumes placed flowers representing the continents, this year from Italy, Mexico, the Ivory Coast, India and Korea.

The 87-year-old head of the church followed the ceremony sitting. At the mass, they pray in Chinese for the Pope and priests, in French for governors and migrants seeking acceptance, in Arabic for peace and the silencing of the noise of weapons, in Portuguese for children and fragile people, and finally in Vietnamese for those who do not believe in God or have lost their faith.

Security was on high alert: armored vehicles of the Italian gendarmerie and police lined up around Szent Péter Square due to the threat of terrorism reported from European capitals.

