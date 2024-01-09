#World #Pope #Francis #practice #socalled #surrogacy #contemptible

World: Pope Francis: "I consider the practice of so-called surrogacy to be contemptible"

January 2024. 08. 20:30 World

The head of the Catholic Church gave a long New Year’s speech to diplomats. He explained, among other things, that civilian casualties in war are not “collateral damage” but men and women with names and surnames who have lost their lives, and that “in total, more than 360 million Christians worldwide experience persecution and discrimination for their faith because of”.

A new war broke out in the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. Thousands died in the brutal action and in the Israeli counterattacks. Hamas has taken more than two hundred civilians hostage, for whom they demand the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange. You can follow the prisoner exchanges, the ceasefire agreement and other developments in the conflict in our series of articles.

In his New Year’s address to diplomats accredited to the Holy See, Pope Francis called for a universal ban on the “despicable” practice of surrogacy and an end to anti-Semitism.

According to the head of the Catholic Church, the lives of unborn children must also be protected and must not be “suppressed or made the subject of human trafficking”. “I consider the practice of so-called surrogacy to be contemptible, which represents a serious violation of the dignity of the woman and the child, based on the exploitation of the mother’s financial needs,” the Pope declared.

He also said that a child is a gift and “can never be the basis of a commercial contract”, and called for a global ban on surrogacy.

The head of the Catholic Church said that he finds the increase in anti-Semitic acts in recent months particularly worrying. “This disease must be eradicated from society, above all through education for brotherhood and acceptance,” he said.

He condemned the attack on Israel by the Palestinian extremist group Hamas and “all forms of terrorism and violent extremism”, but said the attack had triggered a “strong military response from Israel” that had killed thousands and created a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. .

The head of the church also called for an immediate cease-fire, including in Lebanon, and asked for the release of the hostages held in Gaza, and then repeated the position of the Holy See, in which they call for a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians, as well as an internationally guaranteed special status for Jerusalem.

The Pope also expressed his concern about the “increasing persecution and discrimination against Christians, especially during the last 10 years”. He said that this often means exclusion from political and social life, as well as from certain professions, and “even in traditionally Christian countries”.

“In total, more than 360 million Christians worldwide experience persecution and discrimination because of their faith, and an increasing number are forced to flee their countries,” he added.

Pope Francis emphasized that “the road to peace also leads through interreligious dialogue and above all requires religious freedom and respect for minorities.”

The head of the church expressed his regret to diplomats accredited to the Holy See that a historical period has arrived in which peace is “increasingly endangered, weakened and partially lost”.

In his speech, Pope Francis listed at length the problems that he believes currently afflict humanity, mentioning Russia’s war against Ukraine, the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas, migration, the climate crisis, and the “immoral” production of nuclear and conventional weapons, as well as the increasingly serious violations of international humanitarian law that enable them.

He also stated that the production of nuclear weapons is as immoral as their possession and use. Pope Francis has previously changed the position of the church, asserting that not only the use but also the possession of nuclear weapons is impermissible, and in his recent speech he has already listed their production as part of the general criticism of the arms industry.

“Perhaps we need to recognize even more clearly that civilian victims in war are not “collateral damage”, but men and women with names and surnames who lost their lives. They are children who were left orphans and who were deprived of their future,” he said.

The Pope specifically expressed his regret for the ongoing humanitarian and refugee crisis in Africa and condemned, without naming names, the military coups carried out on the continent and the elections, which were accompanied by “corruption, intimidation and violence”.

