World press descends on hospital for Princess Catherine

#World #press #descends #hospital #Princess #Catherine

The news that Princess Catherine has been admitted to hospital is attracting worldwide media attention. Images show scores of journalists and camera crews gathered outside the London Clinic, a private hospital in the center of the English capital.

The press is waiting across the road for updates on the health of Prince William’s wife. Sources tell The Telegraph that the Princess of Wales is doing well and that Kensington Palace is not providing any details for the time being. The hospital is secured by some police officers.

The court announced earlier Wednesday that Princess Catherine had undergone surgery on her abdomen. It was a planned operation and she has to stay for another ten to fourteen days. Catherine will then continue to recover at home.

On Wednesday it was also announced that King Charles will soon go under the knife. He will have prostate surgery next week.