World press descends on hospital for Princess Catherine

#World #press #descends #hospital #Princess #Catherine

The news that Princess Catherine has been admitted to hospital is attracting worldwide media attention. Images show scores of journalists and camera crews gathered outside the London Clinic, a private hospital in the center of the English capital.

The press is waiting across the road for updates on the health of Prince William’s wife. Sources tell The Telegraph that the Princess of Wales is doing well and that Kensington Palace is not providing any details for the time being. The hospital is secured by some police officers.

The court announced earlier Wednesday that Princess Catherine had undergone surgery on her abdomen. It was a planned operation and she has to stay for another ten to fourteen days. Catherine will then continue to recover at home.

On Wednesday it was also announced that King Charles will soon go under the knife. He will have prostate surgery next week.

Also Read:  Self-assessment, CSR, integration of women… there is still a long way to go for Moroccan companies

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

En bloc resignation of the directors of the Goethe German College in Bucharest, after the Minister of Education sent the control body there. Teachers and non-teaching staff are protesting in solidarity with the school management
En bloc resignation of the directors of the Goethe German College in Bucharest, after the Minister of Education sent the control body there. Teachers and non-teaching staff are protesting in solidarity with the school management
Posted on
For Pegula, the “Australian Open” ends already in the second round; Collins announces his retirement
For Pegula, the “Australian Open” ends already in the second round; Collins announces his retirement
Posted on
The terrible disease that appeared in two very busy US airports
The terrible disease that appeared in two very busy US airports
Posted on
According to Fico, the four-day work week is coming in Slovakia
According to Fico, the four-day work week is coming in Slovakia
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News