World: Putin: Ukrainian military intelligence knew there were prisoners of war on the Il-76

January 2024. 26. 21:55 World

However, according to the Ukrainians, the downed Russian plane was not transporting prisoners of war, but a load of Sz-300 surface-to-air missiles.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “Special Military Operation”. The fighting has been going on since February 2022, with the West making it difficult for the Russians to advance with arms shipments and economic sanctions. We report on all developments in our series of articles.

The head of the main intelligence group (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was aware that the Russian Il-76 military transport plane shot down from the territory of Ukraine was transporting Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian airspace, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday in Saint Petersburg.

“They shot down our Il-76 plane with their own soldiers on it. (…) The (Ukrainian) Intelligence Main Group Headquarters knew that we had transported soldiers there, 65 people, and in total, I think 190 were planned to be exchanged. And knowing this, they hit the plane,” said the head of state.

Putin stated that the wreckage found at the scene of the plane’s crash indicates that it was either a missile launched from an American Patriot or a French-made air defense system. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility that the Ukrainian soldiers carried out the launch because they were poorly trained to use the air defense equipment provided to them.

“I don’t know if they did it intentionally or by mistake or recklessness, but it’s obvious that they did it. First of all, because at 11:10 a.m. two rocket launches were detected from the areas under the control of the Kyiv regime,” the president insisted.

“Our air defense system cannot strike your own aircraft. It has a self-alien recognition system, and no matter how hard the operator presses the button, our air defense systems would not activate,” he emphasized.

He said that the plane’s black boxes are currently being examined. He promised that the Investigative Committee (SZK) will make its results and “every circumstance of the crime public to the maximum extent”, so that people know what really happened in Ukraine. He expressed his condolences to the families of the Russian soldiers who lost their lives in the incident.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that the Ukrainian side shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war for a prisoner exchange in the airspace of Russia’s Belgorod region. Six members of the plane’s crew and three officers of the Russian military police were also on board. There were no survivors of the attack.

At the same time, it does not hurt to add to all this that the Ukrainians do not dispute the shooting down of the plane, but its cargo even more so. According to them, there were not prisoners of war on the plane, but a load of Sz-300 surface-to-air missiles. Volodymyr Zelensky proposed the establishment of an international commission to investigate the circumstances of the plane’s downing, and also tasked Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to hand over all information from Kiev on the matter to Ukraine’s foreign partners, and also accused Moscow of “playing games with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners and with the feelings of their loved ones and the Ukrainian people”.

