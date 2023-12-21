#World #Students #professors #barricaded #library #University #Prague #reports #shooting

World: Students and professors barricaded themselves together in the library of the University of Prague – reports of the shooting | hvg.hu

Would you like to receive the most important news immediately?

No please Please

Click to turn on notifications “Please” button!

The notification function is available in the following browsers:

Chrome 61+, Firefox 57+, Safari 10.1+

Thank you for subscribing!

Oops!

Something went wrong during registration, after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

Already subscribed!

The notification function is disabled in your browser!

If you want notifications, please enable them in your browser settings, then after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

[{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”cd4f9058-51ed-4c34-bb79-1e31b44b69ca”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”cegauto”,”description”:”A vadonatúj Toyota Crown Sport PHEV hajtáslánca a zöld rendszámos RAV4-ből lehet ismerős.”,”shortLead”:”A vadonatúj Toyota Crown Sport PHEV hajtáslánca a zöld rendszámos RAV4-ből lehet ismerős.”,”id”:”20231220_szemrevalo_uj_plugin_hibriddel_rukkolt_elo_a_toyota_crown_sport_phev”,”image”:” december. 20. 07:59″,”title”:”Szemrevaló új plugin hibriddel rukkolt elő a Toyota”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”2b2bc68b-d22c-4458-97e4-0ca5f83536f0″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”Évzáró kormányinfóján Orbán Viktor a hvg.hu kérdésére nemcsak a fideszesek közé keveredett korpáról, kompország-dilemmáról, gazdagodó rokonokról, hanem az akkugyárakról és vendégmunkásokról is beszélt. Nézze meg videónkat! “,”shortLead”:”Évzáró kormányinfóján Orbán Viktor a hvg.hu kérdésére nemcsak a fideszesek közé keveredett korpáról…”,”id”:”20231221_A_hvghu_kerdezett_Orban_valaszolt_derek_emberek_keleti_nyitas_sok_sikert_es_majd_meglatjuk__video”,”image”:” december. 21. 15:08″,”title”:”A hvg.hu kérdezett, Orbán válaszolt: Derék emberek, keleti nyitás, sok sikert és majd meglátjuk – videó”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”d7b49255-09af-4aeb-9572-f475c7791aae”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”Az ukrán elnök szerint egy személyes találkozón lehetne rendezni a legfontosabb kérdéseket Ukrajna és Magyarország között.”,”shortLead”:”Az ukrán elnök szerint egy személyes találkozón lehetne rendezni a legfontosabb kérdéseket Ukrajna és Magyarország…”,”id”:”20231219_Zelenszkij_Orban_nem_tudta_megmondani_hogy_miert_nem_tamogatja_ukrajnat_az_EUban”,”image”:” december. 19. 20:16″,”title”:”Zelenszkij: Orbán nem tudta megmondani, hogy miért nem támogatja Ukrajnát az EU-ban”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”f3244cdf-9344-4173-a3ee-4e89dd4b6420″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”Glynn Simmonst 22 évesen ítélték el egy gyilkosság miatt, amiről most bebizonyosodott, hogy nem ő követte el.”,”shortLead”:”Glynn Simmonst 22 évesen ítélték el egy gyilkosság miatt, amiről most bebizonyosodott, hogy nem ő követte el.”,”id”:”20231221_48_evig_ult_artatlanul_a_racsok_mogott_egy_amerikai_ferfi”,”image”:” december. 21. 11:59″,”title”:”48 évig ült ártatlanul a rácsok mögött egy amerikai férfi”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”b25cfc0b-8e5c-47ee-8f0a-8b1cf19e9d72″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”A hormonmentes YCT-529 nevű készítményt eddig egereken tesztelték, és ott igen jól teljesített. Most indultak az I. fázisú klinikai vizsgálatok.”,”shortLead”:”A hormonmentes YCT-529 nevű készítményt eddig egereken tesztelték, és ott igen jól teljesített. Most indultak az I…”,”id”:”20231221_gyogyszer_teszt_kiserlet_klinikai_vizsgalat_fogamzasgatlo_tabletta_hormonmentes_keszitmeny_yct_529″,”image”:” december. 21. 09:03″,”title”:”Embereken is kipróbálják a férfiaknak szánt fogamzásgátlót, ami eddig 99%-os hatékonyságúnak tűnik”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”8fc95344-5d7e-4599-a8d3-7564348d43c4″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”A baloldaliakon kívül mindenki egyetértett a döntéssel. “,”shortLead”:”A baloldaliakon kívül mindenki egyetértett a döntéssel. “,”id”:”20231220_Franciaorszag_bevandorlasi_torveny”,”image”:” december. 20. 06:15″,”title”:”Vége a politikai huzavonának Franciaországban, szigorítottak a bevándorlási törvényen”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”6c53ab4a-3621-495a-88e8-461eacee7357″,”c_author”:”HVG360″,”category”:”360″,”description”:”A magyar miniszterelnöknek a brüsszeli kávészünet után is bőven lesz alkalma szabotálni Ukrajna EU-csatlakozását, de emellett kizsarolta a visszatartott támogatások egy részét. Orbán megmutatta a világnak, hogy ha valaki már bent a van a klubban, akkor már senki sem tudja rákényszeríteni a normák betartására.”,”shortLead”:”A magyar miniszterelnöknek a brüsszeli kávészünet után is bőven lesz alkalma szabotálni Ukrajna EU-csatlakozását, de…”,”id”:”20231221_JanWerner_Muller_Orban_elszabadult”,”image”:” december. 21. 07:30″,”title”:”Jan-Werner Müller: Orbán elszabadult”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:true,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”3c30ecb2-02c1-4bfe-b946-b426de6088c8″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”A pár polgári pert indított a műkincskereskedő ellen, de hiába.”,”shortLead”:”A pár polgári pert indított a műkincskereskedő ellen, de hiába.”,”id”:”20231220_Egy_hazaspar_150_euroert_adott_el_egy_afrikai_maszkot_amiert_par_honappal_kesobb_42_milliot_fizettek_egy_arveresen”,”image”:” december. 20. 20:31″,”title”:”Egy házaspár 150 euróért adott el egy afrikai maszkot, amelyért pár hónappal később 4,2 milliót fizettek egy árverésen”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

December 2023. 21. 18:13 December 2023. 21. 19:05 World

The management of the Faculty of Humanities was warned in advance that something was brewing. There were those who barricaded themselves in the library, in the case of others, it took five minutes before they became victims of the armed shooter among the students of Charles University in Prague. Personal accounts of Thursday’s deadly attack.

I immediately started crying. I managed to escape by a hair’s breadth – said the 25-year-old Karolína from the Czech Republic New TVabout the shooting at Charles University in Prague. A gunman started shooting at the university’s humanities faculty on Thursday afternoon.

A Diary of N referring to one of the heads of the faculty, he writes that they had already been warned of a possible attack an hour before the incident.

I heard about ten muffled shots, but there were several pauses between them

– the head of the faculty, who asked to remain anonymous, was quoted as saying that the first shot was fired at exactly three o’clock. According to the Czech police, the attack resulted in more than 15 deaths and 24 injuries, more details in our previous summary article:

Karolína’s groupmate, Petr, told aa Czech TV that he was working on his thesis in the library and then went out for a beer with his friends, just five minutes before the gunman started shooting. This is how the young man and his two friends escaped.

They said they saw the gunman in the corridor, and then

together with several professors, they locked themselves in the library and barricaded themselves

– this was reported to the TV by the mother of one of the students who was hit by the shooting in the building. According to the woman, the police freed her after a few minutes and evacuated her child and her companions to the Rudolfinum. The mother reported that she was terrified for several minutes after hearing what had happened at the university and not hearing from her daughter. He only calmed down when he called to say he was fine.

A Guardian quoted a British couple spending their honeymoon in the Czech capital, who were in a nearby restaurant when the gunman started shooting: “A policeman came in and started shouting loudly in Czech. When I asked him to speak in English, he said that there was a gunman in the nearby and let’s stay under cover. The staff were very calm, all the lights were turned off and everyone was told to be quiet. The policeman then hurried off and we ducked into a corner.”

Several of the students climbed onto the facade of the building and sought refuge on the ledge from the bullets of the attacker’s weapon:

We recommend it from the front page

They climbed onto the facade of the Károly University building to avoid the bullets.