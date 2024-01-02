World: Survivors of the Nova festival sued the Israeli defense agencies

#World #Survivors #Nova #festival #sued #Israeli #defense #agencies

World: The survivors of the Nova festival sued the Israeli defense agencies | hvg.hu

Would you like to receive the most important news immediately?

No please Please

Click to turn on notifications “Please” button!

The notification function is available in the following browsers:

Chrome 61+, Firefox 57+, Safari 10.1+

Thank you for subscribing!

Oops!

Something went wrong during registration, after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

Already subscribed!

The notification function is disabled in your browser!

If you want notifications, please enable them in your browser settings, then after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

[{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”67b0ba9c-e12d-44c5-977d-2e833a1c93ed”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”Élőben jelentette be, meglepetésszerűen, az újévi köszöntőben. Fia, Frigyes követheti a trónon két hét múlva. “,”shortLead”:”Élőben jelentette be, meglepetésszerűen, az újévi köszöntőben. Fia, Frigyes követheti a trónon két hét múlva. “,”id”:”20231231_lemodott_II_margit_dan_kirayno”,”image”:” december. 31. 18:39″,”title”:”Lemondott II. Margit dán királynő”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”2f012a5a-e07c-4867-b833-84c8a53b62c0″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”Tilos lesz a hangosbeszélők használata is. Így akarják a turisták jelentette óriási terhelést csökkenteni, és megóvni a világörökségi státuszt.”,”shortLead”:”Tilos lesz a hangosbeszélők használata is. Így akarják a turisták jelentette óriási terhelést csökkenteni, és megóvni…”,”id”:”20231231_velence_turistacsoportok_korlatozas_utazas”,”image”:” december. 31. 20:24″,”title”:”Korlátozni fogják még a Velencébe belépő turistacsoportok létszámát is”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”64ae13a9-8012-41b7-8dbb-30410fe7eea0″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”Összegyűjtöttük egy cikkbe a hét legérdekesebb, legolvasottabb technológiai és tudományos témáit.”,”shortLead”:”Összegyűjtöttük egy cikkbe a hét legérdekesebb, legolvasottabb technológiai és tudományos témáit.”,”id”:”20231231_chrome_banki_adatlopas_dns_mesterseges_intelligencia_betegsegek_elorejelzese_vercukorszint_hosszabb_elet_netflixes_jatekok_humane_ai_pin_megjelenes”,”image”:” december. 31. 12:00″,”title”:”Ez történt: Először a jelszavát, aztán a pénzét lopja el egy Chrome böngészővel terjedő androidos vírus”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”f699fd3d-ae99-4383-b54c-97a4b7403345″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”A jegesmedvék igazán hidegben élnek, és valószínűleg sosem fáznak. Az ő szőrük adta az ötletet egy olyan pulóver elkészítéséhez, amely sokkal vékonyabb, mint egy kabát, ennek ellenére melegen tartja a testet.”,”shortLead”:”A jegesmedvék igazán hidegben élnek, és valószínűleg sosem fáznak. Az ő szőrük adta az ötletet egy olyan pulóver…”,”id”:”20240101_jegesmedveszor_ihlette_szalakbol_keszult_termopulover_aerogel”,”image”:” január. 01. 18:03″,”title”:”Megnézték a jegesmedve szőrét, majd kötöttek egy pulóvert. Íme az eredmény”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”5ebca47e-0a47-4e61-9dcb-045430944d59″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”kultura”,”description”:”Lejárt a karakter első változatának szerzői jogvédelme.”,”shortLead”:”Lejárt a karakter első változatának szerzői jogvédelme.”,”id”:”20240101_A_Disney_elvesztette_az_eredeti_Mickey_egeret”,”image”:” január. 01. 13:20″,”title”:”A Disney elvesztette az eredeti Mickey egeret”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”7abc9a33-6644-402a-8463-2d8329736ae9″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”sport”,”description”:”Az úszó jön. Hogy ez pontosan mit jelent, nem tudni.”,”shortLead”:”Az úszó jön. Hogy ez pontosan mit jelent, nem tudni.”,”id”:”20240101_A_sportallamtitkar_Milak_Kristofrol_posztolt”,”image”:” január. 01. 08:40″,”title”:”A sportállamtitkár Milák Kristófról posztolt”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”1d4ebc79-a484-4e18-b511-463659682b73″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”Minden eddiginél nagyobb sebességre gyorsíthatja a repülőgépeket az a hajtómű, amely kínai híradások szerint kétféle üzemmódban is képes működni. Egyelőre keveset tudni róla, de fejlesztői állítják, hatékony.”,”shortLead”:”Minden eddiginél nagyobb sebességre gyorsíthatja a repülőgépeket az a hajtómű, amely kínai híradások szerint kétféle…”,”id”:”20231231_hiperszonikus_hajtomu_forgo_detonacios_hajtomu_repules_hangsebesseg_mach_16″,”image”:” december. 31. 16:03″,”title”:”Hiperszonikus hajtóművet építhetett Kína, a hangsebesség 16x-val lehet vele repülni”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”5716c167-5520-4179-8cd0-a81a38ae308a”,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”sport”,”description”:”A 37 éves Nadal a tavalyi Australian Open második fordulójában elszenvedett veresége óta nem versenyzett. Akkor még úgy tűnt, csupán nyolc hetet kell kihagynia, de végül júniusban meg kellett műteni csípőizomsérülését. “,”shortLead”:”A 37 éves Nadal a tavalyi Australian Open második fordulójában elszenvedett veresége óta nem versenyzett. Akkor még…”,”id”:”20231231_tenisz_Nadal_vereseg_Brisbane”,”image”:” december. 31. 11:50″,”title”:”Egy év kényszerszünet után vereséggel indult Nadal visszatérése”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

January 2024. 01. 22:16 World

They believe the tragedy could have been prevented.

A new war broke out in the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. Thousands died in the brutal action and in the Israeli counterattacks. Hamas has taken more than two hundred civilians hostage, for whom they demand the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange. You can follow the prisoner exchanges, the ceasefire agreement and other developments in the conflict in our series of articles.

42 participants of the Nova festival, which was attacked by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7, are suing the state bodies for 200 million Israeli shekels, i.e. nearly HUF 20 billion, the Times of Israel. According to the submission, the police, the army (IDF), the Ministry of Defense and the Shin Bet secret service also made mistakes before the attack, and without their omissions the tragedy could have been prevented. Among the participants of the festival, 364 people were massacred by Hamas terrorists, and 40 were taken hostage.

According to the lawsuit, high-ranking officials previously indicated that the location could be risky due to its proximity to the Gaza border, and in the hours before the event, both the IDF and the Shin Bet assessed the security situation in the area with special units.

“A single phone call from the IDF to the officials responsible for the security of the festival, asking them to cancel the event in the knowledge of the dangers, would have saved lives and protected the physical and mental health of hundreds of participants,” they write in the submission and add that this level of carelessness considered unfathomable.

In our opening image, Israeli soldiers remember the victims killed at the festival on November 29.

We recommend it from the front page