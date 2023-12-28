#World #farewell #letter #Prague #shooter #admits #previous #double #murder

World: The farewell letter of the Prague shooter was found, in which he also admits to a previous double murder | hvg.hu

Would you like to get the most important news right away?

No please Please

Click to turn on notifications “Please” button!

The notification function is available in the following browsers:

Chrome 61+, Firefox 57+, Safari 10.1+

Thank you for subscribing!

Oops!

Something went wrong during registration, after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

Already subscribed!

The notification function is disabled in your browser!

If you want notifications, please enable them in your browser settings, then after refreshing the page, please try again with the bell icon in the header.

[{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”2b0569f9-72f8-4756-a38f-03c338ab9329″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”Netanjahu erre úgy reagált, hogy a török elnök legyen az utolsó, aki kioktatja Izraelt.”,”shortLead”:”Netanjahu erre úgy reagált, hogy a török elnök legyen az utolsó, aki kioktatja Izraelt.”,”id”:”20231227_Erdogan_szerint_Netanjau_semmivel_sem_jobb_mint_Hitler”,”image”:” december. 27. 18:05″,”title”:”Erdogan szerint Netanjau semmivel sem jobb, mint Hitler”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”f2378293-272c-4d99-898e-14523ca6884a”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”Több fenyegető poszt a bírák személyes adatait is tartalmazta.”,”shortLead”:”Több fenyegető poszt a bírák személyes adatait is tartalmazta.”,”id”:”20231227_Colorado_Trump_LB_kizaras_fenyegetes_FBI”,”image”:” december. 27. 13:23″,”title”:”Megfenyegették az előválasztásból Trumpot kizáró bírákat, az FBI is nyomoz”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”a36ec5a2-d3c1-45a2-9c9f-ef9291f15178″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”A sok csapadék miatt árhullám vonul le a Dunán, a tetőzés Budapesten csütörtök dél körül várható. A levonuló víz nyomát elárasztott utcák és akadozó tömegközlekedés kíséri, nemcsak a fővárosban. “,”shortLead”:”A sok csapadék miatt árhullám vonul le a Dunán, a tetőzés Budapesten csütörtök dél körül várható. A levonuló víz nyomát…”,”id”:”20231227_Duna_arviz_kepek_Szentendre_Visegrad_Nagymaros_Dunabogdany”,”image”:” december. 27. 18:45″,”title”:”Leányfalun már a kertekben áll a víz, Szentendrén elöntötte a kishajó kikötőt a Duna”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”7b09c4b5-4d76-4119-b019-04011833989e”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”Olasz és brit kutatók gépi tanulás segítségével tárták fel azokat a mintákat, amelyek összekapcsolják a zenei ízlést az erkölcsi értékrenddel, új megvilágításba helyezve azt a mély befolyást, amelyet a zene gyakorolhat az erkölcsi iránytűnkre.”,”shortLead”:”Olasz és brit kutatók gépi tanulás segítségével tárták fel azokat a mintákat, amelyek összekapcsolják a zenei ízlést…”,”id”:”20231227_zenei_izles_es_erkolcs_ertekrend_kapcsolata”,”image”:” december. 27. 19:03″,”title”:”Nem mindegy, mit hallgat: erkölcséről is árulkodik a zenei ízlése”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”c9ccd7a8-7574-4956-b3f1-f101ae9f7267″,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”A miniszter szerint ez a felszámolási eljárás alá helyezése lehetővé teszi a közmédia “szükséges átalakítását”, és elejét veszi az alkalmazottak elbocsátásának, melyre a pénzhiány miatt kerülne sor.”,”shortLead”:”A miniszter szerint ez a felszámolási eljárás alá helyezése lehetővé teszi a közmédia “szükséges átalakítását”, és…”,”id”:”20231227_Felszamolasi_eljarast_inditott_a_kozmedia_ellen_a_kulturalis_miniszter_Lengyelorszagban”,”image”:” december. 27. 21:15″,”title”:”Felszámolási eljárást indított a közmédia ellen a kulturális miniszter Lengyelországban”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”e052085b-966d-41cf-8be7-c71b105e458b”,”c_author”:”HVG”,”category”:”360″,”description”:”Míg Európa a mesterséges intelligencia szabályozásában, az Egyesült Államok a fejlesztésében jár élen. A népszerű modellek, szolgáltatások szinte mindegyike Amerikából jön, ám aki alaposabban körbenéz, a világ minden táján találhat ígéretes, érdekes megoldásokat.”,”shortLead”:”Míg Európa a mesterséges intelligencia szabályozásában, az Egyesült Államok a fejlesztésében jár élen. A népszerű…”,”id”:”20231227_hvg_mesterseges_intelligencia_synesthesia_io_videokeszito”,”image”:” december. 27. 12:30″,”title”:”Egy ennyire rövid videóból is bárki azonnal megérti, hol tart ma valójában a mesterséges intelligencia”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:true,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”3bfb39db-96f3-4b3e-a445-1472e559edb6″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”tudomany”,”description”:”Az amerikai haditengerészet már jövőre megkaphatja az első prototípusát annak a fegyvernek, amellyel a kicsi és gyorsan mozgó ellenséges tárgyakat vadásznák le a légtérből.”,”shortLead”:”Az amerikai haditengerészet már jövőre megkaphatja az első prototípusát annak a fegyvernek, amellyel a kicsi és gyorsan…”,”id”:”20231227_egyesult_allamok_hadsereg_dron_legvedelem_mikrohullamu_sugarzas_antenna_raytheon”,”image”:” december. 27. 12:03″,”title”:”Mikrohullámú fegyvert csinál az USA”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”cda4e9f2-ae41-4055-b4b4-daca32329d22″,”c_author”:”MTI”,”category”:”elet”,”description”:”Rókusfalvy Pál kormánybiztos korábban levélben kérte meg erre a pápát.”,”shortLead”:”Rókusfalvy Pál kormánybiztos korábban levélben kérte meg erre a pápát.”,”id”:”20231227_Ferenc_papa_aldasat_adta_a_magyar_borra”,”image”:” december. 27. 14:21″,”title”:”Ferenc pápa megszentelte a magyar bort”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

December 2023. 27. 21:30 World

The police had previously linked the 24-year-old man to the double murder in Klánovice.

The Prague police found a letter in the home of the perpetrator of the Prague university massacre in Hostoun, in which the shooter admits to having committed the double murder on December 15 in the Klánovice forest, Czech news portal Deník N reports, citing police information.

The police did not disclose the contents of the letter, as the case is still under investigation. The victim of the murder in Klánovice was a 32-year-old man and his two-month-old daughter.

The police announced last week that they had found a connection between the mass murder at the university and the double murder in the forest. “I can confirm: we found a letter in Hostoun in which the perpetrator describes that he is responsible for the murderous attack in the Klánovice forest,” said police spokesman Jan Danek, adding that the police plan to interview additional witnesses in the case.

On the day of the attack in Prague, the police found a letter and a weapon identical to the type of firearm used in the murder in Károly University at the Faculty of Arts of Károly University. Petr Matejcek, the head of the Prague police department, already announced at his press conference last week: all signs point to the fact that the two series of murders were committed by the same person.

Ales Strach, an investigator from the life protection department of the Prague police, previously said that the perpetrator had no specific motive for his actions, and then announced that the alleged perpetrator of the shooting at the Faculty of Humanities is also one of the suspects in the murder in Klanovice. The police would have needed a few more days to prevent another tragedy, he added.

The police have been criticized after it emerged that they received an alert at midday last Thursday, the day of the university attack, about a man believed to have traveled to Prague with the intention of taking his own life. Twenty-five minutes later, the police were informed that the suspect’s father had been found dead in Hostoun.

After the police found out that the 24-year-old man was about to listen to a lecture at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in Prague, they evacuated the building, but they could not prevent the shooting: 14 people died and 25 were wounded in the main building of the faculty.

The liberal arts student who committed the mass murder committed suicide at the scene of the massacre. Security forces are currently analyzing details of the December 21 police intervention.

(In our opening image, police officers can be seen in front of the building of the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in Prague. Photo: MTI / EPA / Martin Divisek)

We recommend it from the front page