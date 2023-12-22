World: The Israeli army announced that they destroyed the tunnels of Hamas leaders in Gaza City

#World #Israeli #army #announced #destroyed #tunnels #Hamas #leaders #Gaza #City

World: Israel's army says it has destroyed the tunnels of Hamas leaders in Gaza City

December 2023. 22. 14:18

This system connected the underground apartments with the offices.

A new war broke out in the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023. Thousands died in the brutal action and in the Israeli counterattacks. Hamas has taken more than two hundred civilians hostage, for whom they demand the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange. You can follow the prisoner exchanges, the ceasefire agreement and other developments in the conflict in our series of articles.

The Israeli army (IDF) dismantled the tunnel system in Gaza City of the leaders of the terrorist organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip – military spokesmen announced on Friday. According to the IDF’s statement, they have completely taken control of the Rimal quarter of Gázaváros. During the fighting, they were able to uncover quarters that, according to their statement, were used by high-ranking leaders of the terrorists, including Ismail Hanije, Jahíja Sinuár and Muhammad Deif. As it was written, these tunnels connected the underground apartments of the managers with the offices. The army destroyed the tunnels.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced that the director general of the Gaza Ministry of Health, Munir Albarosz, was injured in an Israeli attack. Several members of Albarosz’s family were injured, and his daughter died in the attack.

While the IDF offensive in Gaza is taking place, raids were also held in several settlements in the West Bank. Palestinians suspected of having links to terrorism were also arrested in Dura, the southern Hebron Mountains, Halhul, Curif, Qalqilya and Tubas. However, the appearance of the soldiers caused serious anger in the settlements with a Palestinian majority. In Tubas, the Israelis shot at a suspicious vehicle, according to their statement, a militant was also seriously wounded.

According to a statement by the IDF, two more Israeli soldiers were killed in the fighting in Gaza on Friday morning. One of them was twenty-one, the other thirty-one. Three soldiers were seriously injured in the past one day.

