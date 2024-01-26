World: The wanted mafia leader of Cosa Nostra was not recognized during a roadside inspection

#World #wanted #mafia #leader #Cosa #Nostra #recognized #roadside #inspection

World: The ringleader of the Cosa Nostra was not recognized at a roadside inspection

January 2024. 25. 21:34

Italian public prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia spoke about the details of the “godfather’s” life.

Matteo Messina Denaro, the leader of the Sicilian crime organization Cosa Nostra, who was imprisoned for 30 years, was stopped at a road check in 2017, but the police officers who checked him did not recognize him, public prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia disclosed on Thursday, when he spoke about the details of the life of the “godfather” who was arrested last January .

Since 1993, Matteo Messina Denaro has led Italy’s wanted lists of the most dangerous criminals.

They searched for him all over the country and abroad, but as it turned out, during the decades of his hiding, he did not leave the area of ​​Trapani in Sicily many times.

All of this came to light after his arrest in mid-January last year, when the fake identity cards with which he obtained a driver’s license, among other things, were found in his hiding places. One of the IDs with a pseudonym was also in the gendarmerie’s records, as its owner was verified during a roadside inspection in 2017.

The incident took place in the suburban streets of Trapani. The driver of the vehicle, Matteo Messina Denaro, handed over the fake ID to the gendarmes, who did not recognize him. Probably because his face was not known: the authorities knew Matteo Messina Denaro based on a single photograph from his youth, the authorities tried to imagine the features of the aging mafia leader based on a phantom image.

Matteo Messina Denaro was finally caught on January 16 last year at the entrance of a private clinic in Palermo. The authorities were informed that he was being treated for cancer, so they kept the therapy centers under control.

At the moment of his arrest, the gendarmes asked him if his name was Andrea Bonafede. The head of the Corleone clan, understanding that his arrest had arrived, replied: “no, I am Matteo Messina Denaro”.

The seriously ill Matteo Messina Denaro died on September 25 last year in the prison hospital of L’Aquila.

Prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia led the investigative team chasing the “Godfather” for decades. He spoke to students at a school about the work of anti-mafia authorities – the visit was reported by SkyTG24 news television.

Matteo Messina Denaro was able to hide for thirty years thanks to his relatives, people, bribed and intimidated connections, the prosecutor insisted. He added that despite the death of Messina Denaro, the work continues: they want to reveal how the mafia boss’s empire was built and where he hid the organization’s assets.

January 2024. 25. 19:30

