World War II veteran is moved by his reaction to seeing his great-great-granddaughter: “He is a hero” | Society

The image of Dewey Muirhead moved millions of people on social networks. He is currently 101 years old.

An American veteran of World War II It went viral on social networks due to the reaction he had when meeting his great-great-granddaughter. The record was recorded by his great-granddaughter, who considers him her hero.

Dewey Muirhead He is 101 years old and resides in the state of Oklahoma. Between 1943 and 1945 he fought in countries such as France, Germany and Belgium.

The idea of ​​immortalizing the moment was Lexie Fowler, his 25-year-old great-granddaughter, who considers him a fundamental being in the family.

“Being able to see your great-grandfather hold your own child is something I will never forget. “A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to experience it, and we are very lucky,” he told Fox News.

“He is the living representation of what it is to be an American hero,” he added.

@abigailoglenews A MEETING 101 YEARS IN THE MAKING! WWII Vet Dewey Muirhead (101 years old) meeting his first ever great-great-grandchild… baby Millie Fowler. Dewey served in the Army Air Corp. Served mainly in France. He now lives in Wewoka, Oklahoma. Baby Millie and her family live in nearby Asher, OK. Millie’s mama (Dewey’s great-granddaughter) sent me this video saying she wanted to share her joy with everyone. And she called her great-grandfather a true American hero. Credit: Lexie Fowler and Jessie Newell #newbornbaby #veteran #oklahoma #oklahomacheck ♬ original sound – Abigail Ogle

This is how, during a photo session, the couple decided to blindfold Dewey Muirhead. Seconds later they placed his great-great-granddaughter in his arms: his reaction was emotion.

“What are you doing? …Oh, isn’t she beautiful? Look at her”, the man was heard saying as he cried.

“I’m sure when he went to war, he didn’t even know if he would return home to his wife, let alone meet his great-granddaughter. “This is the first great-granddaughter in the family, so she was very, very special to him,” his great-granddaughter said.

It should be noted that Dewey’s wife died in 2021, suffering from an illness. They were both married for 80 years.