World: Zelenskiy’s Christmas message is that Ukrainians will defeat evil

Nem flower-power romantikára van szükség, hanem arra, hogy felnőjön a társadalom, és megértse, csak az alkuk révén elért megállapodások jelentenek biztosítékot, írja szerzőnk, aki izraeli stand-upos, humorista. “,”shortLead”:”Az erőszak most is csak erőszakot fog szülni, a Hamásszal való leszámolás nem terv. Nem flower-power romantikára van…”,”id”:”20231223_hvg_noam_shuster_eliassi_ami_fenyt_hozhat_izrael_hamasz_gaza_habori”,”image”:” december. 23. 11:00″,”title”:”Noam Shuster-Eliassi: Ami fényt hozhat”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:true,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”3120c5fa-6edc-4793-91d4-2a1951ab131f”,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”Több vonat nem közlekedik. “,”shortLead”:”Több vonat nem közlekedik. “,”id”:”20231223_A_MAVnak_is_betett_a_havazas_egy_kicsit”,”image”:” december. 23. 20:07″,”title”:”A MÁV-nak is betett a havazás egy kicsit”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”904983e3-8215-4c5d-992c-571055faacec”,”c_author”:”MTI / hvg.hu”,”category”:”gazdasag”,”description”:”A közmédia az előző kormány oldalán áll, Tusk így nem akarja finanszírozni.”,”shortLead”:”A közmédia az előző kormány oldalán áll, Tusk így nem akarja finanszírozni.”,”id”:”20231223_Duda_maris_vetozott_Tusk_nem_veheti_el_a_lengyel_kozmedia_penzet”,”image”:” december. 23. 19:53″,”title”:”Duda máris vétózott: Tusk nem veheti el a lengyel közmédia pénzét”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”800496c7-ad62-4c66-b024-9f8a66c3d4b7″,”c_author”:”MTI / hvg.hu”,”category”:”vilag”,”description”:”Az iskola diákotthona pár napja omlott össze, a romok négy diákot maguk alá temettek, egyikük belehalt sérüléseibe, egy lány életéért küzdenek az orvosok.”,”shortLead”:”Az iskola diákotthona pár napja omlott össze, a romok négy diákot maguk alá temettek, egyikük belehalt sérüléseibe…”,”id”:”20231223_20_millio_forint_surgossegi_tamogatast_kap_a_szekelyudvarhelyi_Tamasi_Aron_Gimnazium”,”image”:” december. 23. 17:20″,”title”:”20 millió forint sürgősségi támogatást kap a székelyudvarhelyi Tamási Áron Gimnázium”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null},{“available”:true,”c_guid”:”c55fd631-fff8-472e-80f0-d920779b8d54″,”c_author”:”hvg.hu”,”category”:”itthon”,”description”:”Vasárnaptól tilos parkolni az alsó rakpartokon.”,”shortLead”:”Vasárnaptól tilos parkolni az alsó rakpartokon.”,”id”:”20231223_Ejfeltol_elsofoku_arvizvedelmi_keszultseg_van_Budapesten”,”image”:” december. 23. 19:35″,”title”:”Elsőfokú árvízvédelmi készültséget rendelt el éjféltől Budapesten Karácsony Gergely”,”trackingCode”:”RELATED”,”c_isbrandchannel”:false,”c_isbrandcontent”:false,”c_isbrandstory”:false,”c_isbrandcontentorbrandstory”:false,”c_isbranded”:false,”c_ishvg360article”:false,”c_partnername”:null,”c_partnerlogo”:”00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000″,”c_partnertag”:null}]

December 2023. 24. 21:28 December 2023. 24. 21:28 World

In Ukraine, the Christmas holiday was brought forward from January 7 to December 25.

Vladimir Putin launched an open war against Ukraine called “Special Military Operation”. The fighting has been going on since February 2022, with the West making it difficult for the Russians to advance with arms shipments and economic sanctions. We report on all developments in our series of articles.

On Christmas Eve, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy sent a festive message of encouragement against the Russian invasion. “In the end, the darkness will disappear. We will defeat evil,” said the Ukrainian president in his message published on Sunday.

He added that the entire country will pray together during the holidays “for our freedom. For our victory. For Ukraine.”

Zelenskiy thanked the Ukrainian soldiers who are spending Christmas in the trenches at the front, and shared his thoughts with the families who are spending the holidays without their fighting husbands, sons, and fathers this year.

All our fighters are guardian angels of Ukraine – said Volodymyr Zelensky.

In Ukraine, the Christmas holiday was brought forward from January 7 to December 25, when most of the world celebrates it. On January 7, the Russian Orthodox Church celebrates Christmas, in Ukraine only the Orthodox Church, which recognizes the authority of the Moscow Patriarchate, celebrates the holiday on this day.

