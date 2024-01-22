World’s first vaccination campaign against malaria in Cameroon – Coronavirus

#Worlds #vaccination #campaign #malaria #Cameroon #Coronavirus

The world’s first vaccination campaign against malaria began in Cameroon on Monday. A six-month-old baby was one of the first to receive the injection against the tropical disease in a small hospital in the city of Soa. Nurses sang and celebrated the start of the vaccination campaign in their country. The hospital in Soa is one of many vaccination centers set up in the African country of 28 million people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had previously described the start of the vaccination campaign against malaria as a “historic stage” in the fight against the disease, which primarily occurs in Africa. Malaria is caused by parasites transmitted by the Anopheles mosquito. The disease poses a major health risk in Africa, especially for young children, especially as resistance to common malaria drugs is becoming increasingly common.

In 2021, 247 million malaria infections were counted worldwide and 619,000 patients died. 95 percent of global infections and 96 percent of deaths have been recorded in Africa.