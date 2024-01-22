World’s first vaccination campaign against malaria in Cameroon – Coronavirus –

#Worlds #vaccination #campaign #malaria #Cameroon #Coronavirus

22.01.2024 10:50

(Akt. 22.01.2024 10:50)

Six-month-old baby immunized ©APA/AFP

The world’s first vaccination campaign against malaria began in Cameroon on Monday. A six-month-old baby was one of the first to receive the injection against the tropical disease in a small hospital in the city of Soa. Nurses sang and celebrated the start of the vaccination campaign in their country. The hospital in Soa is one of many vaccination centers set up in the African country of 28 million people.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had previously described the start of the vaccination campaign against malaria as a “historic stage” in the fight against the disease, which primarily occurs in Africa. Malaria is caused by parasites transmitted by the Anopheles mosquito. The disease poses a major health risk in Africa, especially for young children, especially as resistance to common malaria drugs is becoming increasingly common.

In 2021, 247 million malaria infections were counted worldwide and 619,000 patients died. 95 percent of global infections and 96 percent of deaths have been recorded in Africa.

Also Read:  Cases of COVID 19 spike again in Itapecuru Mirim

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“FAMILY TOGETHER” PROJECT
“FAMILY TOGETHER” PROJECT
Posted on
Two fatal accidents in the space of a few hours
Two fatal accidents in the space of a few hours
Posted on
BODY ON THE BEACH | The number of bodies washed ashore in Antalya increased to 8!
BODY ON THE BEACH | The number of bodies washed ashore in Antalya increased to 8!
Posted on
Herman van der Zandt new presenter of radio program Spraakmakers | Media
Herman van der Zandt new presenter of radio program Spraakmakers | Media
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News