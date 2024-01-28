World’s oldest syphilis victim found among tribal people

The first genetic evidence for Columbus

Research in recent years has changed our way of looking at syphilis and its history. The research has shown, among other things, that syphilis is only one of four diseases in the bacterial family treponemal. The other three diseases – popularly called bejel, yaws and pinta – are not venereal diseases but cause chronic infections of the mouth and skin.

The discovery opened up new possibilities for tracing the origins of syphilis, as scientists and archaeologists in Europe and America could now search for both syphilis and its three other related diseases. Among other things, they looked for changes in the skeleton that characterize the diseases.

Since 2020, this has led to 21 findings in bones and teeth in Europe, indicating that syphilis was present here before contact with South America. The oldest finds are from two children in southern Italy, dated to 580-250 BC. So far, however, it has not been possible to reconstruct the bacteria’s genome in any of these findings.

On the other side of the globe, paleogeneticist Verena SchÃ¼nemann from the University of Zurich has now found DNA from the bacterium T. pallidum endemic (bejel) in skeleton from an excavation site on the south coast of Brazil known as Jabuticabeira 2. The site was inhabited by a tribal population which thus has the first genetic evidence for the presence of syphilis diseases in the Americas before Columbus.

