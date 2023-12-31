World’s tallest wooden wind turbine comes into operation

#Worlds #tallest #wooden #wind #turbine #operation

Wooden wind turbines, developed in Sweden, captured the world’s attention, at a time when people are talking about the pollution that conventional wind structures leave on the planet. A Scandinavian company has developed the world’s tallest turbine in wood.

Swedish innovation: the tallest wooden wind turbine in the world

In Gothenburg, Sweden, a new wonder in the field of renewable energy has emerged. The Swedish company Modvion has launched a 150-meter-high wind turbine, which stands out for its 105 meter tower made entirely of wood.

This innovation is not only an engineering feat, but also a step forward in sustainability, reducing the device’s carbon footprint by 25%.

Scandinavian wood for a sustainable future

The turbine tower, made of Scandinavian spruce LVL microlaminated woodis a pioneering example of how traditional materials can be replaced in the wind industry.

Compared to steel, which is normally used in these constructions, wood is not only more environmentally friendly but also becomes a carbon store, further reducing CO2 emissions.

When the height of a tower doubles, the turbine effect quadruples. Market forecasts are for 30,000 new turbines per year. And every wind turbine needs a tower. Our modular timber solution provides the world with tall towers that are not only nearly climate neutral, but also store CO2 throughout their lifetime.

With its impressive height, this Modvion turbine not only captures stronger winds, increasing efficiency and cost-effectiveness, but also solves logistical problems. Larger turbines often present challenges in production, transportation and assembly due to their size.

Reduction of CO2 emissions and storage

The use of wood in the construction of the tower has a significant impact on reducing the carbon footprint. While a steel tower of similar height emits around 1250 tons of CO2, the wooden tower emits 90% less. Furthermore, by storing carbon, the wooden tower further offsets total emissions.

The wooden wind turbine also offers advantages in terms of logistics. The shorter and lighter wooden modules make transport and assembly easier. Furthermore, when reduce total weight by 30% without compromising strengthand because LVL is highly fire resistant, it opens up new possibilities for the design and location of these turbines.

This Modvion initiative not only represents a technological breakthrough, but is also a shining example of how innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand in the development of renewable energy. With projects like this, the future of wind energy looks more promising and environmentally friendly.