would be present in Chicago and Miami

The criminal gang, Aragua Train, is already present in the United States (USA)and according to the latest police reports, it would be operating in various areas of the North American country.

According to Telemundo, the largest transnational criminal organization with a presence in different Latin American countries has been operating in the Chicago area since at least October of last year.

And the criminal gang would continue to develop already known illicit activities, such as drug trafficking, smuggling, human trafficking for sexual exploitation and extortion, mainly towards its compatriots, as well as other foreigners.

Crime of a retired Venezuelan police officer in South Florida

However, according to the aforementioned media, one of the events that set off alarms for the authorities was the murder of a retired Venezuelan police officer, identified as José Luis Sánchez Valera, who lived in south Florida.

After the investigations began, the arrest of an alleged gang member and Venezuelan immigrant, Yurwin Salazar, 23, who is now accused of killing the foreign uniformed man. He is currently detained at the Metro West Detention Center in Miami-Dade.

On the other hand, police reports and court documents would show that another man of Venezuelan nationality was arrested in December for selling drugs to an undercover officer in Chicago.

This is Edwin Camejo, 27 years old, arrested on December 11, 2023 in the Las Empacadoras neighborhood. According to the report, he would belong to the Aragua Train. However, he was released the next day.

The background information indicated that Camejo sold cocaine to the undercover officer on three occasions: on October 30, November 13, and a third time, the same day of the arrest.

“Aragua Train is in the United States”

Even, according to an interview conducted by Cnn in SpanishBrittin Boyd, FBI agent from El Paso, Texas, confirmed that the “Aragua Train is in the United States”.

“Yes we have evidence that they crossed the border and we were able to confirm that with interviews with gang members“The detective stressed.

It is necessary to mention that, in detail, this criminal organization is found in countries such as Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Bolivia, Brazil and Panama.

And although at the end of 2023, Venezuela claimed to have dismantled the criminal gang after a military operation, it was reported that its leader, Héctor Guerrero Flores, alias “Niño Guerrero”, fled, remaining untraceable to date.

According to the research of Telemundosome members of the Aragua Train would be settling in the state of Florida and opening evangelical churches, from where they would send financial aid to social organizations in Aragua.