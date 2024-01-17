Would that be the problem? – The EU sends warships to the Red Sea

#problem #sends #warships #Red #Sea

Spain vetoed a similar plan by the international body last weekhowever, has now changed his position, thus at the end of February the warships can really start.

It is not yet known which states’ navies will provide the ships. Earlier it was said that the mission would build on the Agenor operation led by France. As part of Agenor, ships from Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal patrol the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

Italy already indicated yesterday that it will send warships to the Red Sea, since the shipping traffic of the largest Italian ports dropped spectacularly as a result of the rocket attacks on the Husi that started last fall. French President Emmanuel Macron announced last night that he would not join the US-British airstrikes carried out at the end of last week, but did not say whether he would assist in intercepting missiles fired by Yemeni rebels.

According to the information available to Politico, the group would consist of three frigates or destroyers, whose task would be to protect the airspace of the Red Sea from the drones and missiles of the XX.

The situation around Yemen is becoming more and more tense: in recent weeks, Indian warships have arrived in the Arabian Sea, several merchant ships have been hit, Qatar has stopped shipping to Suez, and two Navy Seal commandos of the US Navy have disappeared during a special operation.

Cover image: Italian Navy frigate Virginio Fasan off the coast of Marseilles in 2023. Cover image illustration, credit: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images