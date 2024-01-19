would we have largely underestimated the quantity of nanoplastics?

#largely #underestimated #quantity #nanoplastics

Plastic water bottles have already been shown to contain nanoplastics. These are the result of the fragmentation of pieces of plastic.

Researchers wanted to more precisely quantify the quantity of nanoplastics in water bottles, using brand new technology.

240,000 detectable plastic fragments

The results, published in the journal Pnas, go well beyond what was previously estimated: a liter of water would contain 240,000 detectable plastic fragments, or 10 to 100 more than previous estimates.

Researchers at Columbia University tested three popular brands of bottled water sold in the United States.

For each liter, they detected between 110,000 and 370,000 particles, of which 90% were nanoplastics – particles smaller than 1 micrometer – the rest were microplastics – from 1 micrometer to 5 millimeters.

Seven specific plastics were researched via this technique based on the use of lasers; the scientists were thus able to determine the nature of the particles observed.

90% of unidentified nanoparticles

Unsurprisingly, the most common is polyethylene terephthalate or PET, the plastic with which many water bottles are made. Polyamide, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride and polymethyl methacrylate, all used in various industries, were also present.

Another lesson from this study: the seven types of plastics researched represented only 10% of the nanoparticles found in bottled water.

And the rest ? Scientists currently have no idea of ​​the nature of these nanoparticles. If these are other plastic nanoparticles, then their number could be tens of millions per liter of water!

Nanoparticles capable of invading cells

Unlike natural materials, plastic particles do not disappear but decompose by dividing and redividing, while maintaining the same chemical composition. It is their very small size that makes nanoplastics so dangerous, much more than microplastics.

“They can pass through the intestines and lungs directly into the bloodstream and from there spread to organs including the heart and brain. They can invade individual cells and cross the placenta into the bodies of unborn babies,” the press release notes.

The team also plans to examine tap water, which also contains microplastics, although in lower quantities than bottled water.

400 million tonnes of plastic produced per year

Inflammation, oxidative stress, apoptosis… the impact of nanoplastics on the body and their mechanism of action are, for the moment, not clearly established.

They could be the cause of numerous health problems such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, intestinal inflammation, neurodegenerative diseases, etc.

“Global plastic production is approaching 400 million tonnes per year. More than 30 million tonnes are dumped into water or land each year, and many products made from plastic, including synthetic textiles, release particles during use,” the study recalls.