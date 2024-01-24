Wouter van der Goes and Frank van ‘t Hof are leaving NPO Radio 2 | immediately Stars

Wouter van der Goes and Frank van ‘t Hof made their last broadcasts on NPO Radio 2 on Tuesday evening. The duo jointly presented the program The Record Palace, which is normally only made by Van ‘t Hof. Before that, Van der Goes could be heard solo with Wout2Day.

A spokesperson for the NPO said that “in close consultation” with Van der Goes from Van ‘t Hof and the broadcasters involved, it was decided that the DJs would make their last broadcasts on Tuesday. The two did not want to make this public.

Although they themselves denied that it was a farewell broadcast, it was clear to the listener. It was hinted at several times during the program. “This is of course not a farewell broadcast, for the simple reason that I am very bad at it,” said Van der Goes at the end of the show. “I can’t deal with it well at all. But now suppose it were so; then I would like to thank every listener, every song and every colleague we have ever had here.” The broadcast then ended with Guardian Angel by Marco Schuitmaker.

Earlier Tuesday it was announced that Van der Goes and Van ‘t Hof are leaving for Radio Veronica. Radio 10 DJ Gerard Ekdom is also moving to that station. Van der Goes and Van ‘t Hof will make the afternoon show on Veronica. It is still unknown when exactly they will start.

