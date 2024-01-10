Wow! Flanders chooses AI application from ACA Group for people with a visual impairment

#Wow #Flanders #chooses #application #ACA #Group #people #visual #impairment

ACA Group’s LiLi app is by Amai! (an initiative of the Flemish government) was selected and voted by the public as the best mobility project of the year. The innovative application, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), enables people with visual impairment to travel more independently and safely, which is an important step towards inclusive mobility.

CA Group developed the LiLi application in a consortium with blind care Licht en Liefde VeBes, Vives University of Applied Sciences, Open Street Map Belgium and the city of Bruges.

People with visual impairment often depend on others for their mobility. Their disability limits their activities outside the home, and their social or professional life suffers. The LiLi app (Light and Love) offers a blind or partially sighted person the opportunity to move safely and independently on public roads.​

Reliable route thanks to AI

The innovative application allows blind or partially sighted people to find the most reliable route between two locations in a sustainable way and travel safely on foot. The app also provides useful auditory instructions on a smartphone for recognizable points on the route, making orientation and navigation easier.

AI is used, applied to datasets that are suitable for determining the ideal travel route. The application takes into account specific infrastructure that is present in the street scene for people with a visual impairment, such as tactile tiles, traffic lights with rattles and others.

“The development of the LiLi app marks an important turning point in the application of AI for social good”thus Alexander FrimoutAI expert van ACA Group. “Our goal is to create a tool that is not only technologically advanced, but actually changes lives. By integrating AI into the daily mobility of people with visual impairments, we enable them to navigate with more confidence and independence. This project is a great example of how technology and human insight can come together to create real, positive impact in our community.”

Flemish government initiative

Wow! is an initiative of the Department of Economy, Science and Innovation of the Flemish government and is part of the Flemish Artificial Intelligence action plan. To this end, the organization collaborates with the Data & Society Knowledge Center, a university partnership between imec-SMIT-VUB, CiTiP of KULeuven and imec-MICT UGent, and with Scivil, the Flemish Knowledge Center for Citizen Science.

The LiLi app was chosen in an online public vote with more than 8,000 participants. Wow! provides a project subsidy of 125,000 euros to have this smart AI application developed by a partnership of computer scientists, AI specialists, citizens, citizen scientists and domain experts.​

