Wow! Greece Opens 2,400 Year Old Palace of Alexander the Great

Increasing tourist attraction to Greece. This time, an ancient palace called Aigai Palace, which is 2,400 years old, was opened to tourists.

Reported CNN, Monday (8/1/2024) Aigai Palace, also known as the Royal Metropolis of the Macedonia, is the largest building in classical Greece. According to the Greek Ministry of Culture, this building has an area of ​​around 15,000 square meters.

“This is the place where Alexander the Great was crowned king, shortly after the assassination of his father, to begin his glorious campaign,” said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Friday’s opening ceremony.

During his reign, Alexander conquered a vast territory stretching from modern Greece to Egypt, Iran, to northern India and Central Asia. His kingdom, then invisible in Western history, began what historians call the Hellenistic period, which lasted from his death until the rise of the Roman Empire.

His conquest laid the foundation for Greek influence in the eastern Mediterranean Sea for the next 1,000 years. Many important texts in the region, including early versions of the New Testament, were written in Greek.

The Romans destroyed the palace in 148 BC and it was frequently looted in the following years.

In fact, restoring the birthplace of such an impressive kingdom is no easy task. It took the Greek government 16 years, with help from the European Union and more than 20 million euros ($21.9 million).

“What we are doing today is an event of global importance and international scale,” Mitsotakis said.

The Greek Ministry of Culture said restoration efforts include site excavation, documentation and conservation of found artifacts. The Greek government restored the mosaics, marble floors and several columns covering 1,400 square meters while preserving the general appearance of the ruins.

“The importance of these monuments transcends local boundaries, and belongs to all of humanity. We as custodians of this precious cultural heritage, we must protect it, highlight it, promote it and at the same time broaden the horizons revealed by each new aspect.” Mitsotakis said.

