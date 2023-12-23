Wow! This family came from England to Australia via land for… an invitation

#Wow #family #England #Australia #land #for.. #invitation

A family in England completes a major four-month journey. Not just a holiday, but to attend a wedding in Australia.

The family, Shannon Coggins, Theo Simon, and their daughter Rosa. And, Shannon’s sister held a reception in kangaroo country.

Shannon finally gets to meet her little sister Ellie face to face in Sydney. He, along with Theo and Rosa, started their journey to Sydney from Castle Cary in Somerset by train, taxi, boat, bus and many other modes of transport.

If you do the math, the cost of traveling by land transportation is more expensive than a plane ticket. In fact, train tickets are not the most expensive, but third class which is hot and cold when the air temperature is not friendly.

But, thanks to that journey, they now have many stories to tell.

“I’m going to make a speech at the wedding. My sister isn’t interested but I’ll do it, I’ve got some stories to tell,” Shannon was quoted as joking Mirror.

It is not without reason that Shannon, Theo and Rosa are heading to Australia by land. They traveled 15,000 miles without flying in an effort to limit damage to the environment. Flights from the UK to Australia produce around 3.5 tonnes of CO2 per economy class passenger, meaning return flights account for 60% of the UK’s average annual carbon footprint.

To avoid a potential global temperature rise of 2C by 2050, that amount would have to be reduced to two tonnes for everyone on earth, according to estimates. The family calculates that their journey so far has emitted 0.9 tonnes of CO2 per person.

“Ellie moved to Australia four years after I stopped flying. I decided to do it because of climate change. I love flying and travelling, so it wasn’t easy,” said Shannon.

“None of this is easy, love is bigger than all of us. Of course we want to see each other. We all work hard. It’s not about being better than anyone else. It’s about ‘is it possible?’ “It’s about seeing the world,” he said.

“Not far from where we are, there are major floods in Cairns and bushfires that are out of control. This underlines why we are working to reduce our carbon budget,” he emphasized.

To go on this crazy journey, Theo quit his job. He is an employee of a factory in England.

“The fact is that on holiday, we get on a plane, we’re stressed, we all want to get away. But all these private jet flights, we really have to take it seriously, we know we’re going to have an impact that will happen soon and we won’t be able to ignore it any longer.” Theo said.

Travel Challenges: Security, Visa Fees, Weather

This family’s journey is not easy. The ongoing conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the dangers of traveling through Iran, forced them to take a four-day detour via Russia. Theo was interrogated for a long time while on a train in Russia.

Apart from that, the cost of getting a visa is also not cheap. They spent almost 1,000 pounds sterling or Rp. 19.6 million on visas to Russia and China.

The biggest obstacle came when they were close to Australia, namely in Dili, Timor Leste. When we wanted to cross to Australia, the weather was very bad. After three weeks of waiting for a ship to cross, they were finally forced to board a plane to Sydney.

“Instead of putting new carpets in the house, we have spent our entire life savings on this incredible trip. We have learned thank you and sorry in every language of the countries we have traveled through, as Brits,” said Shannon, who works as a teacher in England.

“The kindness of strangers is incredible. Every so often someone chooses to come and talk to us and help us. It’s phenomenal. And for me as a mother. Rosa wants to come with us. She wants to spend time with us. It’s an amazing world ordinary that we live in, and to see him see that was just incredible,” Shannon said.

